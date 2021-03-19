FBI investigating whether Cuomo aides gave false data on nursing homes

The interviews have included questions about information that New York state submitted last year to the Justice Department, which had asked the state for data on COVID-19 cases and deaths in nursing homes, according to the people. False statements in such a submission could constitute a crime.

Agents from the FBI have contacted lawyers for Cuomo’s aides, interviewed senior officials from the state Health Department and subpoenaed Cuomo’s office for documents related to the disclosure of data last year, the people said.

A federal investigation into New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s handling of nursing homes during the pandemic has focused in recent weeks on whether the governor and his senior aides provided false data on resident deaths to the Justice Department, according to four people with knowledge of the investigation.

In some cases, agents traveled to the homes of state health officials to interview them about the data. In others, they spoke to officials by phone, according to the people, who requested anonymity to discuss the active investigation.

The actions, which came in recent weeks, appeared to add to the legal pressure faced by Cuomo, as well as by his most senior aides, who may have played a role in withholding the true count of nursing home deaths from the public for months.

A spokesman for the Eastern District of New York, which is overseeing the investigation, declined to comment.

Elkan Abramowitz, an outside lawyer hired by the state to represent the governor’s office in the federal inquiry, said in a statement that “the submission in response to DOJ’s August request was truthful and accurate and any suggestion otherwise is demonstrably false.”

The state initially publicized only the number of residents who died of COVID-19 inside nursing homes, even after it became aware that thousands more residents had died after being transferred to hospitals.

Aides to the governor said they had not revealed data on residents who died in hospitals because the information was incomplete and needed to be vetted.

The state revealed the full count — which added thousands of additional deaths — only in January, after a report by the state attorney general suggested an undercount, and after a state court ordered the data be made public.