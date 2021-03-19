Baker defends decision to further reopen Mass., says move is ‘consistent with public health data’

“We pay a ton of attention to the data. I mean, that stuff is critically important as we make decisions,’' he said. “And I would just say that some of the changes that we’ve made are, I would argue, consistent with the public health data.”

Speaking on WBUR’s “Morning Edition,” Baker said his administration has made COVID-19 related decisions on shutdowns, vaccination scheduling, and reopening based on health data, including the hospitalization rate, infection rate, and rate of deaths linked to the virus.

Goveror Charlie Baker said Friday his decision to further reopen the state is consistent with public health concerns raised by Dr. Anthony Fauci and other medical experts who fear the nation’s shift away from coronavirus restrictions could trigger another surge.

Baker also said that as federal supplies of vaccine increase, his goal of reaching a herd immunity vaccination level by July 4 is reachable. And if the number of vaccines — especially the single shot Jonhson & Johnson vaccine — dramatically increases, so too will the number of people in Massachusetts who get the needed health protection.

“I think the vaccine process here is very much a race against time,” he said, adding that Massachusetts is a national leader in the rate of vaccinations. “We should have a heck of a lot more people vaccinated in a pretty short period of time. I do get the fact that everybody’s anxious about this and people want to get vaccinated.”

He added: “The people who want to get vaccinated are going to get vaccinated.”

Baker again defended his support for re-opening schools. Since August, many students and teachers in public and private schools have been in the classroom and health data shows that schools are among the safest place for both children and adults. Moreover, he said, the pediatric health community has clearly identified a surge in mental health issues among children learning remotely.

“The data from all over the globe, including here in Massachusetts it’s overwhelmingly clear that schools with mitigations in place — and the mitigation for the most part is reasonably consistent from place to place — is a safe place,’' he said.

Baker is nearing the end of his second term in office, and “Morning Edition” host Bob Oakes asked if he would seek re-election in November 2022. Oakes noted that Baker has held almost daily press conference since the coronavirus pandemic began last March and has been harshly criticized for some of his COVID-19 decisions.

“Aren’t you getting a little tired of this?” Oakes asked.

“There’s plenty to do here,’' Baker replied.





John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.