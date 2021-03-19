Mass. reports 1,887 new confirmed coronavirus cases, 43 new deaths

The death toll from confirmed cases increased by 43 to 16,469, the Department of Public Health reported.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts rose by 1,887 Friday, bringing the state’s total to 576,022.

The DPH said 25,986 people were estimated to have active cases of the potentially deadly virus, and 586 confirmed coronavirus patients were in the hospital.

The DPH also reported that 106,772 more tests had been conducted for coronavirus. The total number of tests administered climbed to more than 17.8 million. New antigen tests were completed for 3,917 people, bringing that total to 612,076.

The DPH reported that the seven-day average rate of positive tests, which is calculated from the total number of tests administered, was at 2.01 percent.

The department said the rate would be 3.5 percent if the effect of college testing programs — in which asymptomatic people can be tested repeatedly in an effort to rapidly identify new cases — is factored out.

Like cases, the positivity rates dropped precipitously from highs reached during the state’s second surge early this year. But recently they have edged upward slightly.

