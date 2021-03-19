This was the wildest job in American politics this past year

This is particularly true for the governors from some of the nation’s largest states. A year ago, the leaders of California, New York, and Texas were securely in office and eyeing easy reelection. They were, after all, two Democrats in charge of deeply Democratic states and a Republican in charge of a Republican state.

However, for those who have been a governor for the past year, it has been an especially wild ride. Thanks largely to the coronavirus pandemic, governors have been thrust into an even bigger spotlight than usual, and the result has been that many who once enjoyed popularity are seeing their fortunes sink, some who had struggled are now recovering, and the future is entirely uncertain.

No one goes into elected politics for job security. There are term limits, political waves that have nothing to do with you, and constant scrutiny from the press and public, who track your every move.

But all three are in crisis mode and it appears to be coming to a head this week. On Wednesday, more than enough signatures were filed to begin the process to recall California Governor Gavin Newsom. In New York, the bottom appears to be falling out for Governor Andrew Cuomo as virtually the entire New York political establishment has called on him to resign, and others are pushing an impeachment. And then there is Texas, where Governor Greg Abbott’s approval ratings are notably down following his handling of recent storms that left millions without power and water, his decision to be the first state to drop a mask mandate, and his handling of the coronavirus overall.

And then there is Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker, who was consistently among the nation’s most popular governors until recently. He has now seen his approval rating dip from nearly 80 percent to 59 percent because of his recent handling of the state’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

However, maybe no governor has had a worse year politically than Georgia’s Brian Kemp, who was roundly criticized for measures he didn’t take at the beginning of the pandemic and who, following the November election, has been target number one for Donald Trump.

While they are down, others are up. Heading into the pandemic, some of the least popular governors were here in New England, including Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont and then-Rhode Island governor Gina Raimondo. Today, Lamont’s approval rating is at 56 percent, a high for him and nearly double what his rating was in December 2019. And Raimondo not only saw her own poll numbers improve during the coronavirus, but she is now the newly sworn-in commerce secretary in President Biden administration.

And while the governors of other large states are down, the chief executive of the third largest state — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis — saw his approval ratings jump eight percent since July, due to COVID case counts going down despite his resistance to lock down his state as others have done.

It’s unclear where it goes from here for the nation’s governors. Estimates are that the economy will have something of a boom in 2021 and that the situation with the pandemic will continue to get better. This should be welcome news for these governors and their political prospects. But at the same time, governors of all stripes enjoyed a level of attention and power during the past year that they likely will not get for the rest of their tenure. That means that many can easily see their profile fade back into a national partisan swirl that is largely steered out of Washington instead of state capitals.

James Pindell can be reached at james.pindell@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jamespindell.