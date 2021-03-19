What we know about the victims in the Atlanta shootings

On Friday, authorities publicly identified four of the victims who had not been named before. The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the women as Soon Chung Park, 74; Hyun Jung Grant, 51; Suncha Kim, 69; and Yong Ae Yue, 63.

Six of the victims were of Asian descent, and two were white. Seven were women.

Eight people were killed at three massage parlors in Atlanta and nearby Cherokee County on Tuesday. The suspect in the shootings, Robert Aaron Long, has been charged with eight counts of murder and one count of aggravated assault.

Grant, 51, was an employee at Gold Spa. She spent most of her time working, rising early and returning late at night, according to her son, Eric Park. A single mother, she worried about helping her two sons with their college tuition and paying the rent and bills on the home they shared in Duluth, Ga.

She did not speak much about her job, preferring to tell people that she worked at a makeup store. “She didn’t want us to worry about her ever,” said Park, 20.

On her free days, she liked to take Park and his older brother, Randy Park, 22, to the aquarium or the mall. They would usually end up at a Korean restaurant, sharing galbi or sundubu, a spicy tofu stew that Grant craved.

She was playful and fun and had a young spirit; she liked to say she had the mind of a young teenager, Park said. She enjoyed watching Korean dramas and whipped up bowls of kimchi chigae. “As long as we were together, she was pretty happy,” he said.

The trio was close-knit, as the rest of their family lived in Korea and the brothers did not have a relationship with their father, Park said. Grant was a supportive mother who encouraged her sons to carve out their own futures.

Grant’s sons learned about Tuesday’s shooting from a Gold Spa employee’s daughter but did not know their mother had died until late that night, when a relative in Korea saw her name in a report.

“All I can think about is her,” Park said. “Looking at the news just gets me mad. That deputy saying the shooter had a bad day — how is that a bad day? To me it’s a hate crime no matter how it looked.”

Xiaojie Tan, the hardworking owner of Young’s Asian Massage in Acworth, Ga., where four people were killed, made her patrons feel at home and treated her friends like family, one longtime customer said Thursday. Tan died two days before her 50th birthday.

One of her employees, Daoyou Feng, was also among those left dead Tuesday.

Greg Hynson, the longtime customer of Tan, described her as “just the sweetest, kindest, most giving person.” He last saw her last weekend, he said, when stopping by her spa to say hello.

Tan, whose friends called her Emily, was originally from China and had a daughter she was tremendously proud of, he said. Hynson, a former competitive weightlifter, had regular appointments for massages to ease his upper neck trauma, and he and Tan had been friends for years.

“It just doesn’t seem real that she’s not around,” he said. When he heard about the shooting, he rushed to the scene and was horrified to see police lights flashing from a block away. “I was in a state of shock,” he said.

Feng, 44, had just started working at the spa in the past few months, Hynson said.

“They welcomed you,” he said. “If you were a friend of Emily’s, you were a friend of theirs.”

Tan and Feng were among four victims killed inside Young’s Asian Massage. The others were Delaina Ashley Yaun, 33, of Acworth; and Paul Andre Michels, 54, whose brother said he lived in Tucker. Elcias R. Hernandez-Ortiz, 30, of Acworth, was injured in the attack and remained in critical condition Thursday, family members said.

Although the gunman was apparently targeting employees of the massage businesses, the victims also included customers.

Yaun was looking forward to a date with her husband Tuesday afternoon. The couple chose a relaxing massage at Young’s Asian Massage in a modest shopping center outside of Atlanta — a spa she had never visited before, according to relatives.

She and her husband arrived shortly before the shooting began. She was killed, but her husband survived, locked in a nearby room as gunshots rang out, according to Dane Toole, Yaun’s half-sister.

“He’s not OK,” Toole said about her sister’s husband. “He’s taking it hard.”

Yaun, one of four siblings who grew up in the area, had worked as a server at a Waffle House restaurant. She raised a 13-year-old son as a single mother and had an 8-month-old daughter, family members said.

“It was just all about family,” Toole said. “Whatever we’d do, we’d do it together. It doesn’t seem real. I expect to see her walking through the door any minute. It just hasn’t quite sunk in yet.”

DeLayne Davis, a relative, called Yaun “a good, godly woman.”

Davis stood with family and friends outside Yaun’s home in Acworth on Wednesday afternoon, wiping tears from her eyes.

“She was the rock for this family,” Davis said. “If any family needed anything, they went to her. She doted on her kids.”

Michels, who was among those killed at Young’s Asian Massage, was one of nine siblings, his brother John Michels said.

“We did almost everything together,” said Michels, 52.

His brother, he said, was a businessman and a veteran of the US Army infantry, where he served in the late 1980s. Paul Michels had been married for more than 20 years and was a Catholic as well as a strong political conservative, his brother said. He grew up in southwest Detroit and moved to Georgia about 25 years ago for work.

“My brother was a very hardworking, loving man,” Michels said.