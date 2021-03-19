What we know about the victims in the Atlanta shootings

On Friday, authorities publicly identified four of the victims who had not been named before. The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the women as Soon C. Park, 74; Hyun J. Grant, 51; Suncha Kim, 69; and Yong A. Yue, 63.

Six of the victims were of Asian descent, and two were white. Seven were women.

Eight people were killed at three massage parlors in Atlanta and nearby Cherokee County on Tuesday. The suspect in the shootings, Robert Aaron Long, has been charged with eight counts of murder and one count of aggravated assault.

Grant, 51, was an employee at Gold Spa. She spent most of her time working, rising early, and returning late at night, according to her son, Eric Park. A single mother, she worried about helping her two sons with their college tuition and paying the rent and bills on the home they shared in Duluth, Ga.

She did not speak much about her job, preferring to tell people that she worked at a makeup store. “She didn’t want us to worry about her ever,” said Park, 20.

On her free days, she liked to take Park and his older brother, Randy Park, 22, to the aquarium or the mall. They would usually end up at a Korean restaurant, sharing galbi or sundubu, a spicy tofu stew that Grant craved.

She was playful and fun and had a young spirit; she liked to say she had the mind of a young teenager, Park said. She enjoyed watching Korean dramas and whipped up bowls of kimchi chigae. “As long as we were together, she was pretty happy,” he said.

The trio was close-knit, as the rest of their family lived in Korea and the brothers did not have a relationship with their father, Park said. Grant was a supportive mother who encouraged her sons to carve out their own futures.

Xiaojie Tan, the hardworking owner of Young’s Asian Massage in Acworth, Ga., where four people were killed, made her patrons feel at home and treated her friends like family, one longtime customer said Thursday. Tan died two days before her 50th birthday.

One of her employees, Daoyou Feng, was also among those left dead Tuesday.

Greg Hynson, the longtime customer of Tan, described her as “just the sweetest, kindest, most giving person.” He last saw her last weekend, he said, when stopping by her spa to say hello.

Tan, whose friends called her Emily, was originally from China and had a daughter she was tremendously proud of, he said. Hynson, a former competitive weightlifter, had regular appointments for massages to ease his upper neck trauma, and he and Tan had been friends for years.

Feng, 44, had just started working at the spa in the past few months, Hynson said.

Tan and Feng were among four victims killed inside Young’s Asian Massage. The others were Delaina Ashley Yaun, 33, of Acworth; and Paul Andre Michels, 54, whose brother said he lived in Tucker. Elcias R. Hernandez-Ortiz, 30, of Acworth, was injured in the attack and remained in critical condition Thursday, family members said.

Tuesday had been planned as a day for Yaun to relax.

Yaun and her husband arranged for someone to care for their baby while they headed to Young’s Asian Massage Parlor. Family members said the couple were first-time customers, eager for a chance to unwind.

They were in separate rooms inside the spa when the gunman opened fire. Yaun was killed. Her husband escaped unharmed.

Yaun’s husband could hear the gunfire inside the spa but was helpless to save his wife, said Dana Toole, Yaun’s sister.

“He’s taking it hard,” Toole said. “When you’re in a room and gunshots are flying, what do you do?

Yaun, one of four siblings who grew up in the area, had worked as a server at a Waffle House restaurant. She raised a 13-year-old son as a single mother and also had an 8-month-old daughter, family members said.

Michels owned a business installing security systems, a trade he learned after moving to the Atlanta area more than 25 years ago.

He’d been talking about switching to a new line of work, but never got the chance.

“From what I understand, he was at the spa that day doing some work for them,” said Michels’s younger brother, John Michels of Commerce, Mich..

Paul Michels also might have been talking with the spa’s owner about how the business operates, his brother said, because he had been thinking about opening a spa himself.