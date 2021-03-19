What we know so far about the people who were killed in shootings at Atlanta-area spas

Atlanta authorities released the names of four of the victims killed at Young’s Asian Massage spa in Cherokee County, but as of Thursday, they were still unable to release the names of the remaining four women killed at the Gold Spa and Aromatherapy Spa in the city’s Piedmont Heights neighborhood.

Six of the eight who were killed were of Asian descent, and seven of the victims were women. The attack stirred fear among Asian-American communities, which have seen increasing racist abuse since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Authorities have identified four of the eight people who were killed after a gunman opened fire Tuesday night at three Atlanta-area spas.

Here’s what we know so far about the people who were killed.

Daoyou Feng, 44

Feng was a recently hired employee at Young’s Asian Massage. An editor at the World Journal, a Chinese-language news site with offices in Atlanta, told the Washington Post that its reporters had not been able to ascertain anything yet about Feng — not even the proper Chinese characters for her name. The editor said it is still unclear whether she had ties to China, Taiwan, or another country.

Paul Andre Michels, 54, of Tucker, Ga.

Michels was a businessman and a veteran of the US Army infantry, where he served in the late 1980s, according to his brother. His brother said Michels was doing work for the spa and “might have been talking with the spa’s owner about how the business operates” because he was thinking of opening a spa himself. Michels was one of nine siblings. He had been married for more than 20 years and was a Catholic, and was a strong political conservative. He grew up in southwest Detroit and moved to Georgia 25 years ago for work, his brother told the New York Times. Michels was one of the four victims shot at Young’s Asian Massage.

Xiaojie Tan, 49, of Kennesaw, Ga.

Tan was the owner of Young’s Asian Massage. She would have turned 50 on Thursday. Tan, or Emily as she was known by friends, was dedicated to her job and her daughter, a recent University of Georgia graduate, a friend and customer told the Washington Post. Tan’s family is from China, and she sometimes hosted Lunar New Year and Fourth of July parties with food and fireworks at her spa.

“She was a very good friend, a kind, sweet person,” Greg Hynson told the paper.

Delaina Ashley Yaun, 33, of Acworth, Ga.

Yaun, 33, was visiting Young’s Asian Massage spa for the first time with her husband on the night of the shooting. They booked a couples massage and were in separate rooms when the gunman entered and started shooting, according to a relative. Yaun’s husband survived, and was locked in a nearby room as gunshots rang out. Yaun was one of four siblings who grew up in the area, and had worked as a server at a Waffle House restaurant. She raised a 13-year-old son as a single mother and had an 8-month-old daughter over the summer with her husband. She was close with her family and her mother lived with her as well.

Material from the New York Times and the Washington Post was used in this report.

