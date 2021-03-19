Gimme credit!

“You think I did this for money? I did this for credit!” Hoffman rails to presidential aide Conrad Brean (Robert De Niro) “For credit! . . . I want the credit!” But the phoniness of the phony war must remain secret. “You’re playing with your life now,” Brean/De Niro warns. The movie ends badly for Mr. Motss.

Ironically, “Wag the Dog” was the subject of a famous credit dispute, when director Barry Levinson threatened to quit the Writers Guild of America unless playwright David Mamet, who rewrote the script, received partial credit. A Guild arbitration panel added Mamet’s name to the on-screen credits, and Hollywood life continued apace.

Ah, credit. Everyone wants it, and there is never enough to go around. Ronald Reagan is famous for saying, “There is no limit to the amount of good you can do if you don’t care who gets the credit.” Except: Everyone cares.

Credit is in the news because the ever-petulant Donald Trump, suppurating in sweltering Florida exile, can’t abide watching Joe Biden take credit for what looks like a moderately successful rollout of the COVID-19 vaccines. “I hope everyone remembers . . . that if I wasn’t president, you wouldn’t be getting that beautiful ‘shot’ for 5 years, at best, and probably wouldn’t be getting it at all. I hope everyone remembers!” trumpeted Our Man in Mar-a-Lago.

Vulgar behavior notwithstanding, Trump deserves credit, and plenty of it. Because of the crash vaccine program Operation Warp Speed, The New York Times observed, “Mr. Biden benefited hugely from the waves of vaccine production that the Trump administration had set in motion.” The Times, no hotbed of Republican trumpery, concluded that “both administrations deserve credit, although neither wants to grant much to the other.”

Credit for economic success inevitably precipitates a similar clown show. George W. Bush handed Barack Obama the Great Recession of 2007-2008, but he also bequeathed the beginning of a solution, the $700 billion Troubled Asset Relief Program. Obama and Bush’s Federal Reserve chairman, Ben Bernanke, crafted an even more ambitious bailout package that set the economy on a more or less stable footing for the rest of Obama’s presidency.

In 2018, tired of hearing Trump bray about his economic turnaround, Obama indulged his Inner Trump, and reminded the world, “When you hear how great the economy’s doing right now, let’s just remember when this recovery started. . . . Republicans are saying it’s a miracle. I have to kind of remind them, actually, those job numbers are the same as they were in 2015 and 2016.”

But even the Times has credited Trump with improving on the Obama recovery: “Before the pandemic took hold, the jobless rate was below 4 percent, inflation was low, and wages were rising at a steady clip, especially for low and middle earners,” economics reporter Neil Irwin wrote in January. “It may not have been the best economy ever, as [Trump] has repeatedly claimed, but it was easily the strongest since the late 1990s.”

When it comes to credit, everyone cares. Even me.

A few years ago, I ghost-wrote a book with no acknowledgment of any kind, an agreement that pleased me no end. Until the book won a major award (OK, in a foreign country). Overnight, I became just another pusillanimous, praise-seeking putz who wanted a pat on the head. Then I remembered how things ended for the credit-obsessed Stanley Motss in “Wag the Dog,” and I crawled back under my rock.

Alex Beam’s column appears regularly in the Globe. Follow him on Twitter @imalexbeamyrnot.