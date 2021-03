Re “What we lost, what we found” by Evan Allen and Beth Teitell (Page A1, March 14): Thank you for this poignant, beautifully written article of pain, loss, and resilience. Each story shared a moment and captured a perspective, unique and touching.

Thank you to all those who shared their stories and to the journalists who gathered these testimonies. I am humbled.

I will save my comments about the failure of the government for another time.