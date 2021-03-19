Home of the Week: Young over-55 town home in Scituate cozies up to ocean view

Year built 2020

Square feet 2,728

Bedrooms 3

Baths 2 full, 1 half

Water/sewer Public

Pets Dogs under 25 pounds; cats

Fee $535 a month

Taxes $12,687 (2021)

Sometimes it feels as if the architects who design homes in coastal communities learned their art building bowling alleys: Looking at this carriage-style town home from the outside incites the need to hurry inside and race straight across and out to the back deck to inhale the ocean air, gaze at the sea, and relax next to the private fire pit.

The deck has a water view — true, some neighbors have a better vantage point — and from its spot on the back of the house, it gets its fair share of sun.

Back out on the street facing the home, one sees the two-car garage to the right and, to the left, a paver walkway that leads to a front door in a sheltered alcove. The door opens to a visual feast that might make one rethink making a beeline to the deck: a two-story foyer that connects the key living spaces.

This home does not fully embrace the open floor plan, and with solid reasoning: The living room, set off in a rectangle to the right, offers a wall lined with a built-in dry bar that has a wine refrigerator. Across the foyer, the dining room is an alcove with a cove ceiling, exposed beams, crown molding, and wainscoting. The half bath and a laundry room with a sink are tucked next to the door to the garage off the foyer.

Moving past the main stairs and deeper into the home, one enters a kitchen that is connected seamlessly to the family room. The kitchen features white cabinets, quartz counters, stainless-steel appliances, a light-colored tile-plank backsplash, white raised-panel cabinets, and an island with seating for three, a sink, and glass pendant lighting that mimics cloches. Additional seating is available at a rectangular pub table tucked next to the fireplace in the family room.

The family room is more than spacious (311 square feet) — and towering at two stories. The first hosts 12-foot-high stacking sliders; the second, a trio of windows. A chandelier that looks like a massive wheel casts a candle-like glow. The gas fireplace, framed by stone, has a white mantel and built-ins. Shallow cutouts break up the space above the fireplace, offering the perfect spot for the eye-catching, metal compass. Sorry, it’s not included in the sale.

The primary bedroom suite completes this floor. The bedroom area is 229 square feet of comfort, with carpeting, a vaulted ceiling, board-and-batten wainscotting, and a trio of tall windows offering views of the water. The en-suite bath features a dual vanity with white cabinetry and a quartz counter, as well as a water closet and a shower that has a frameless glass door and a gray ceramic tile surround with a glass tile inlay. A door opens to the 110-square-foot walk-in closet.

The second floor holds two bedrooms, the second full bath, and what the listing calls the “recreation room,’' a 506-square-foot loft that overlooks the family room. One of the bedrooms is outfitted as an office and has a single-door closet. The second is a suite with access to the bath and a double-door closet. The bath has a shower/tub combination,a tile floor, and a single vanity.

The unfinished walk-out basement is 1,777 square feet, and the home features a central vacuum system and keyless entry.

This residence is one of 152 units at Seaside at Scituate, an over-55 development built by Toll Brothers with amenities that include pickleball and bocce courts, walking trails, a heated in-ground pool, a yoga studio, a grill area, a communal fire pit, and a clubhouse with a lounge.

Property Cousins of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices-Robert Paul Properties has the listing. As of press time, an offer had been accepted on the home.

View more photos of the property below:

Follow John R. Ellement on Twitter @JREbosglobe.





John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.