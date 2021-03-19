Basketball semifinals at TD Garden will now have statewide appeal

Only eight of the 20 state semifinals could take place during the two days the MIAA secures at the Garden between Celtics and Bruins games. Usually, those games feature Eastern Mass. finalists. But now, teams from Central and Western Mass. that reach the final four will have access to the venue.

However, with basketball transitioning to five divisions in a statewide format next year, the MIAA Basketball Committee met virtually Thursday to discuss — among other topics — the question of which teams would have the privilege of playing semifinals at the Garden each year.

It’s been more than a year since TD Garden hosted MIAA basketball state semifinals, but now student-athletes across the state can dream of returning to the hallowed parquet court in the final rounds of a statewide tournament at the end of the 2021-22 season.

In the interest of transparency, Whitman-Hanson AD Bob Rodgers suggested rotating divisions and regions year by year to predetermine which teams might make it to the Garden. The committee agreed it’s too early to vote on that topic until venues are secured.

▪ With the higher seed slated to host games prior to the final four in a statewide format, the committee engaged in preliminary discussions about setting parameters on what might make a site eligible to host a state tournament game. For example, if a venue lacks seating capacity, those games could be moved to an approved neutral site.

▪ The committee also began to address the likelihood of appeals from schools that are classified into new divisions as the state moves from four to five divisions for basketball. Alignments will be determined prior to the next committee meeting on April 13.

▪ The proposed cutoff for the regular season would be Saturday, Feb. 24, 2021, followed by the seeding meeting the next day. The tourney would tip off on the 26th with preliminary round games.

Girls’ volleyball

Acton-Boxborough 3, Westford 2 — Justine Amory (20 kills, 4 aces), Morgan Rupley (14 kills, 4 aces) and Chloe Hamilton (41 assists) powered visiting A-B (4-0) in the Dual County League win.

Greater Lowell 3, Lowell Catholic 1 — The Gryphons won the final two sets, 25-21 and 25-22, to pull out the Commonwealth victory over Lowell Catholic.

Milton 3, Braintree 1 — Seniors Maureen Lang (13 service points, 2 aces) and Jami Milliken (8 kills) helped the host Wildcats (6-0) stay undefeated with the Bay State Conference win.

Wayland 3, Weston 2 — Junior Dora Chen’s 38 digs helped the Warriors (2-0) win a closely-contested five-set match against their Dual County rival. After winning the first set, 25-20, Wayland coach Lisa Tsaur said her team’s energy and adrenaline led to mistakes that led to the team dropping the next two, including the third set, 25-11.

“The focus going into the fourth set was channeling that energy into decisive plays, making sure that energy was focused on positivity, and overall just being aggressive when given the opportunity,” she said.

The Warriors then responded with a 25-21 victory in the fourth set to force a decisive fifth set, which they won 15-9. Senior Mira Ireland totaled 11 kills in the match, and junior Marie Popov recorded 34 assists.