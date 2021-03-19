Bill Belichick ‘excited’ about additions to Patriots’ roster

Coach Bill Belichick says he’s “excited” about the additions to the Patriots’ roster.

““We are excited about the additions to our roster so far this year,” Belichick said in a statement issued Friday. “Whether by trade, free agency, or re-signings, the group brings a good mix of offense, defense, and special teams. It was great to see them in the building, including some familiar faces, and we are all looking forward to continue building toward the upcoming season.”

After a disappointing 2020 season, the Patriots made a splash early in free agency and addressed multiple positions of need.