Bill Belichick ‘excited’ about additions to Patriots’ roster

Coach Bill Belichick says he’s “excited” about the additions to the Patriots’ roster.
““We are excited about the additions to our roster so far this year,” Belichick said in a statement issued Friday. “Whether by trade, free agency, or re-signings, the group brings a good mix of offense, defense, and special teams. It was great to see them in the building, including some familiar faces, and we are all looking forward to continue building toward the upcoming season.”
After a disappointing 2020 season, the Patriots made a splash early in free agency and addressed multiple positions of need.
The team has officially announced the signings of 10 players: wide receiver Nelson Agholor, defensive lineman Henry Anderson, wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, special teamer Cody Davis, tight end Hunter Henry, linebacker Matt Judon, center Ted Karras, defensive back Jalen Mills, linebacker Kyle Van Noy, and defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr.
More signings are likely to be formally announced in the coming days.
