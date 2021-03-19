Boston native Terrence Clarke declares for NBA Draft after one season at Kentucky

“As an adolescent, having the privilege to put on the Kentucky uniform and play in front of the [Big Blue Nation] was always a lifelong goal of mine. Although it was hindered due to things out of my own control, the experience is something I will keep with me forever,” the Boston native announced on social media. “I have grown a lot with this experience and I will never take it for granted. After discussing it with my family, I have decided to renounce my eligibility and declare for the NBA Draft. I had high expectations coming into this season and, of course, didn’t expect to be injured, which I understand is part of the game.

Terrence Clarke, the 6-foot-7-inch shooting guard who chose the University of Kentucky from a high-profile pool of Division 1 suitors in September 2019, declared for the NBA Draft on Friday after one injury-plagued season with the Wildcats.

“Thank you to Coach Cal [John Calipari], the coaching staff and my teammates! BBN, I hope to make you all proud as I pursue my dreams.”

Clarke was the No. 3 recruit in the class of 2021 when — at the Vine Street Community Center in Roxbury, where he’d spent years honing his game — he chose Kentucky from a pool he’d narrowed to Duke, Memphis, Boston College, UCLA, and Texas Tech. The Brewster Academy junior also reclassified to the class of 2020 at that time, but his stint with the Wildcats was undone just before Christmas.

He played just eight games this season, injuring his right ankle against North Carolina Dec. 19 and playing just twice more, including 10 minutes in a season-ending loss to Mississippi State in the SEC tournament March 11. Kentucky went 9-16 this season, missing the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2013 and posting a losing record for the first time since 1988-89, in large part because of injuries to Clarke and sophomore Keion Brooks Jr. — the latter the team’s lone returning player.

Clarke, who scored in double figures in four of his first five games, finished averaging 9.6 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 2 assists, shooting 42 percent from the floor.

“This was not an easy decision for Terrence, who I admire for how he handled adversity, stuck with it, and battled back to be there for his teammates in the SEC Tournament game,” Calipari told the school’s athletics website. “Terrence has unbelievable ability and upside, and my only disappointment for him is that he didn’t have a chance to build on what he started because of the leg injury. Having said that, I am confident in his ability to make a major impact in that league. He has great size, can get downhill and score the ball, create for his teammates, and can play and guard multiple positions. Terrence showed me a lot this year in how he handled the hand he was dealt and became a great teammate.”

Fellow Wildcats freshman Isaiah Jackson declared for the draft Wednesday. Clarke is the 30th Kentucky player to jump to the pros following his freshman season, according to the school.