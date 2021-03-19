Bruins bury Sabres in opener of two-game set in Buffalo

Following Tuesday’s 2-1 triumph in Pittsburgh, it was the first time in over five weeks that the Bruins put together back-to-back wins.

BUFFALO — The KeyBank Center, the NHL East’s biggest ATM for visiting teams, spit out another easy two points Thursday night with the Bruins collecting an easy 4-1 win over the Sabres on goals by Greg McKegg, Jake DeBrusk, Craig Smith and David Pastrnak.

Bruins forward Craig Smith (No. 12) scores a goal on Sabres goaltender Carter Hutton for a 3-1 lead in the second period of Thursday night's game in Buffalo.

It was the 13th consecutive loss for the Sabres, who fired coach Ralph Krueger on Wednesday and replaced him with interim bench boss Don Granato.

David Krejci, who picked up his 700th career point on DeBrusk’s power-play goal in the second, finished the night with three assists.

The two clubs return here for a Saturday matinee, the Bruins’ last stop before opening their franchise-record eight-game homestand at TD Garden, where some 2,000 fans will be welcomed through the doors for the first time this season.

The Bruins have seven more games remaining with the Sabres, including the Saturday matinee. With half the season now in the books, the potential to bank points off the Sabres backs could offer the Bruins an insurance policy to clinch a playoff berth in the East.

With a trio of goals by McKegg, DeBrusk and Smith, the Bruins had the Sabres well on the way to their 13th consecutive loss by the end of 40 minutes.

For the third time in the first three road games of the four-game trip, the Bruins connected for the opening goal, McKegg providing a tip-in at 2:56 of the first. Trent Frederic and McKegg both were in front of the net as Matt Grzelcyk snapped off a long-range wrister from above the left wing circle, and it was McKegg, suited up for only his second game of the season, who provided the redirect by Carter Hutton.

Kyle Okposo came up with the equalizer only 1:54 into the second period, a shot that eluded Jaroslav Halak from long range. Okposo, helping to kill a penalty, fired from just over the blue line and the puck ramped up off Grzelcyk’s stick and knuckled by Halak, who was the 4-1 loser Monday night Pittsburgh.

The Bruins outshot the Sabres by nearly a 2-1 margin over the remainder of the second and pulled away with the DeBrusk and Smith strikes over the back half of the period.

DeBrusk’s goal, for the 1-1 tiebreaker, came on a power play at 9:15 just seconds after he hopped on the ice as part of the No. 2 unit. Positioned near the top of the crease, he batted down a Pastrnak relay and then scooped it by Hutton for the lead.

After a very quick goal celebration, DeBrusk scrambled to retrieve the puck and handed it to David Krejci as a memento. The alert DeBrusk realized that Krejci would get the second assist, and the helper lifted the veteran Czech center to a career total 700 points (492 of them assists).

With only 1:34 to go before the intermission, Smith boosted the lead to 3-1 with his short-range turnaround shot in the slot, also with help from Krejci. It was only Smith’s second goal since Feb. 1 and his first after going the last 10 games with but a single assist).

The McKegg and Smith goals both came at 5-on-5 even strength. The lack of ES has been a sore spot for the Bruins thus far. They entered the night ranked 28th overall in the league for 5-on-5 scoring, only better than the likes of Nashville, Dallas and the sad sack Sabres.

Trent Frederic, who suffered a lower-body injury in the second period, remained in the dressing room for the third period.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeKPD.