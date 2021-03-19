Next two Bruins games are postponed after four more players enter COVID protocol

The National Hockey League announced Friday that as a result of four additional Bruins players entering the league’s COVID protocols, the team’s games Saturday at Buffalo and Tuesday at TD Garden against the Islanders will be postponed.
Pending test results in the coming days, it is expected that the Bruins will reopen their facilities for practice Wednesday.
The Bruins canceled their morning skate Thursday after Sean Kuraly tested positive, but went on to play the Sabres Thursday night and won, 4-1.
