Drake beats Wichita State for first men’s NCAA Tournament win in 50 years

Joseph Yesufu scored 21 points and Drake beat Wichita State, 53-52, on Thursday night in the First Four at West Lafayette, Ind., the Bulldogs’ first NCAA Tournament win in a half-century.

Drake’s previous tournament victory was 50 years ago to the day — March 18, 1971, against Notre Dame.

Wichita State’s Dexter Dennis made a 3-pointer with eight seconds remaining to trim Drake’s lead to a point. The Bulldogs got the ball in to Yesufu, who was fouled. He missed the front end of a 1-and-1 to give the Shockers a chance, but Wichita State’s Alterique Gilbert settled for a long 3-pointer that hit the front rim as time expired.