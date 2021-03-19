Friday’s Red Sox spring training report: A big comeback for third straight win

Breakdown : Down, 5-0, after two innings, the Sox roared back to win their third game in a row. Jarren Duran was 4 for 5 with a double and three RBIs. Hunter Renfroe had a two-run homer in the third inning. Michael Chavis and Chris Herrmann also homered. Garrett Whitlock pitched three shutout innings for the win, striking out five. The Sox are 7-1-1 in their last nine games, scoring 69 runs.

Next: The Sox play the Braves in North Port Saturday at 1:05 p.m. Martín Pérez is scheduled to face righthander Bryce Wilson. The game is on MLB Network.

