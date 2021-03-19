Garrett Whitlock is turning heads and is in control of an opportunity with the Red Sox

Whitlock has pitched in four Grapefruit League games, allowing one run on eight hits with 12 strikeouts and no walks. The control has been particularly noteworthy, considering Whitlock hadn’t pitched in a game since July 3, 2019, when he was a Double A Yankees prospect.

The 24-year-old righthander was impressive again in Friday’s 11-7 victory against the Tampa Bay Rays. Whitlock retired nine of the 10 batters he faced, striking out five.

FORT MYERS, Fla. — It’s not a question of whether Rule 5 draft pick Garrett Whitlock will make the Opening Day roster — that’s settled, if he’s healthy. It’s how the Red Sox can best use him.

Advertisement

Whitlock had Tommy John surgery later that month, didn’t pitch at all last year, and was left unprotected by the Yankees.

“He plays the part on the mound. Great body, great mechanics,” Sox manager Alex Cora said. “He’s done an amazing job.”

Whitlock, who was a starter with the Yankees, has a three-pitch repertoire led by a two-seam fastball that reaches 97 miles per hour.

Whitlock also has made an impression on the Sox with his attention to detail and willingness to learn. After his surgery, the long recovery, and the loss of any opportunity to play last season, he has embraced the opportunity.

“Just loving every second out there,” he said. “That’s what I’m focused on right now, loving everything and listening to veterans and soaking everything up.”

Whitlock feels his surgery fueled that attitude.

“When you have an operation like Tommy John, it’s never a given you’re going to play again,” he said. “I promised to myself that if I was going to get a second chance and I was going to be back on the field, I would never take a day for granted again.”

The Sox just may have taken a gem away from their rivals.

Advertisement

“From the first bullpen, it caught my eye,” Cora said. “This is great stuff. We have a good one.”

Tradition stands

The Red Sox have scheduled late-morning starts for their Patriots’ Day home games since 1968 so fans can walk to Kenmore Square afterward and cheer on the competitors in the Boston Marathon.

The Marathon has been pushed back to Oct. 11 this year, but the Red Sox decided to adhere to tradition and will play the Chicago White Sox at 11:10 a.m. on April 19.

“In a year with zero normalcy, we wanted to maintain the Patriots’ Day game time tradition,” team spokesman Zineb Curran said. “It felt right to everyone here when game times were being discussed.”

The Sox have played at Fenway Park on Patriots’ Day since 1959. Five games were postponed because of weather over the years, the last in 2018. The 1995 game wasn’t played because of a players strike, and last year’s game was canceled because of the pandemic.

The White Sox are 2-2 at Fenway on Patriots’ Day.

Cordero ramping up

Franchy Cordero is scheduled to play his first Grapefruit League game Saturday. That would be as the designated hitter before he plays left field Monday … Ryan Brasier, who is coming back from a broken bone in his right hand, threw in the bullpen, but isn’t yet ready for games … Righthanded reliever Kevin McCarthy, who is in camp on a minor league contract, pitched in a simulated game along with Colten Brewer and Josh Taylor … Nate Eovaldi had a rough start, allowing five runs on eight hits over four innings, as the Rays sat on his fastball before he adjusted. He has a 10.61 earned run average in three starts.

Advertisement

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.