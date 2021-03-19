Inequity raised in women’s, men’s NCAA Tournaments

“These women want and deserve to be given the same opportunities,” Kershner tweeted. “In a year defined by a fight for equality this is a chance to have a conversation and get better.”

In a Twitter post, Stanford sports performance coach for women’s basketball Ali Kershner posted a photo of a single stack of weights next to a training table with sanitized yoga mats, comparing it with pictures of massive facilities for the men with stacks of free weights, dumbells and squat racks.

SAN ANTONIO — The teams had barely landed in Texas when complaints of inequity between the women’s and men’s tournaments roared over social media posts noting the women’s weight training facilities in San Antonio were severely lacking compared with what the men have in Indianapolis. Both tournaments field 64 teams.

Several top former college and current WNBA players quickly tweeted support for the women and criticism of the NCAA.

“That NCAA bubble weight room situation is beyond disrespectful,” tweeted A’ja Wilson, who led South Carolina to the 2017 national championship and now plays for the Las Vegas Aces in the WNBA.

NCAA Senior Vice President of women’s basketball Lynn Holzman said the governing body would try to quickly improve the equipment available at the women’s tournament. The original setup was limited because of a lack of available space in San Antonio, with plans to expand once the tournament field shrunk in the later rounds.

“We acknowledge that some of the amenities teams would typically have access to have not been as available inside the controlled environment. In part, this is due to the limited space and the original plan was to expand the workout area once additional space was available later in the tournament,” Holzman said. “However, we want to be responsive to the needs of our participating teams, and we are actively working to enhance existing resources at practice courts, including additional weight training equipment.”

Middle Tennessee State coach Rick Insell said his team hasn’t seen the weight room yet, but has not seen anything else to indicate that the women are getting anything less than the men.

“I saw something on Twitter about the men’s weight room is a lot different and things were being given to the men that were not being given to the women, but I haven’t seen any of that here,” Insell said. “Now, maybe later on we’ll get to see what’s going on. But, right now we’re kind of just going to practice, going to eat and going to your room.”



