LeBron James being a Red Sox part-owner is a good thing, and other thoughts

The punch lines on this one are easy. James is a natural-born Boston rival. This would be like the Bruins taking on Wilt Chamberlain as a limited partner in the 1970s. Why don’t the Sox see if Alex Rodriguez, Kyrie Irving, or Ulf Samuelsson is interested in joining Fenway Sports Group? Since John Henry seems to have retired from public view, maybe King James can take questions on the state of the Boston ball club when Sox owners have their annual welcome-back day in Fort Myers next February.

▪ It was announced this past week that Yankee-loving LeBron James, who plays for the Lakers and has sent the Celtics home in multiple playoff series, is joining Fenway Sports Group as a Red Sox owner .

Picked-up pieces while waiting to join the crowd when fans return to the Garden for the Bruins game Tuesday …

All kidding aside, it’s good to see that James is joining FSG. Baseball benefits when a globally famous basketball star becomes part of MLB ownership. Especially in Boston. Especially with the Red Sox. James’s name on the FSG masthead represents progress for a franchise that admits being haunted by the institutional racism of a previous regime.

This is more than eyewash. It’s not symbolism. It’s concrete. Cash. Serious representation.

Speaking for himself and partner Maverick Carter, James said, “To be the first two Black men to be part of that ownership group … it gives people that look like me hope and inspiration that it can be done … Also in a beautiful game like baseball.”

James has always taken more heat than he deserves. Say what you want about him crying to the officials or whatever else you don’t like, James is a champion, probably the best to ever play his sport, and he’s not afraid to take a stand. He has been a good role model for millions of young people for a long time. His place on the FSG masthead is a good thing for the Red Sox and for Boston.

▪ Insurrectionist-supporting Curt Schilling tells USA Today he’s moving to Tennessee because “it hasn’t been a real pleasant experience in Boston,” and “We’re trying to find a place to live out our lives with happiness with people that are nice.” Wow. So much awesome.

▪ Red Sox Opening Day is April 1, and I am told it’s a tough ticket, largely because of the 12 percent capacity limit and the year-and-a-half gap since the Sox played at Fenway in front of fans. Would anyone actually pay $508 for a pair in the bleachers?

▪ A word on outlawing defensive shifts in baseball: No. The defense gets nine players with gloves. They should be able to put them where they want. It’s up to the offense to figure it out. Shifts are artificial.

▪ Every time I see Bobby Dalbec in the batter’s box, I think of Tony Conigliaro.

▪ Quiz: Name the first major leaguer to hit 30 homers in a season in both leagues (answer below).

▪ Danny Ainge admits, “We don’t have a lot of characteristics of a really good team.” That’s a stunning statement at this juncture of a season with such high expectations.

What is it, exactly, that makes this Celtics team so hard to embrace? The way they fold at the end of close games? The way they fail to carry out the instructions of the coach? The nagging notion that they think they are better than they are — that they have already accomplished something when they actually have not?

Hard to say. But games like the loss to Cleveland Wednesday are the ones I remember more than any of their chest-thumping wins. Looks to me like Gordon Hayward knew what he was doing getting away from this group.

▪ Weekly Yaz in Pop Culture Reference: There’s a Yaz pennant on the cover of Maria and Geoff Muldaur’s 1968 “Pottery Pie” album.

▪ Luis Guillorme’s 22-pitch walk against Cardinals reliever Jordan Hicks last weekend was a spring training highlight for some. Guillorme fouled off five 100-mile-per-hour pitches. He was down 0-and-2 before the drama started.

▪ Rick Pitino has either coached or played in five of the six oldest college gyms in the country: Matthews Arena (Northeastern), Rose Hill Gymnasium (Fordham), Lavietes Pavilion (Harvard), the Palestra (Philadelphia), and Hinkle Fieldhouse (Butler). The only one he missed was the University of Washington’s facility (now Alaska Airlines Arena).

Pitino had his Iona team watch “Blue Chips” when they arrived in Indiana for Saturday’s first-round game with second-seeded Alabama. Pitino’s Providence Friars beat second-seeded Bama en route to the Final Four in 1987.

▪ Did you know that the 1983-84 Harvard men’s basketball team holds the NCAA Division 1 record with its 82.2 percent free throw accuracy? Two players on that team: Arne Duncan, Secretary of Education in the Obama administration, and Bob Ferry, brother of the NBA’s Danny Ferry and son of NBA legend Bob Ferry, who won a championship as general manager of the Washington Bullets.

▪ Good to see Dave Jauss back as bench coach with the Mets. Jauss lived on Presentation Road in Brighton when he was a coach with the Red Sox.

▪ This is the 50th anniversary of the Orioles having four 20-game winners during the 1971 season: Jim Palmer, Mike Cuellar, Dave McNally, and Pat Dobson. All but Palmer have died.

▪ “Cam Newton” is an anagram for “New Not Cam.”

▪ There is not much to say about Dick Hoyt that hasn’t been said. It’s impossible to think of anybody stronger or more dedicated to his family and cause. The Red Sox, Patriots, Bruins, and Celtics had their ups and downs in recent decades while the Hoyts were always the best and toughest team in town.

▪ NFL free agency is the salvation of Boston sports talk radio.

▪ It’s not going to be the same going to the Bruins game Tuesday without stopping by The Fours on Canal Street after the game.

▪ Condolences to the family of Bernard J. Taracevicz, who raised four children with his wife of 62 years, Barbara, after playing football at Holy Cross and serving a two-year hitch with the Marines. A Crusader classmate of Tom Heinsohn and a longtime member at Wollaston, Bernie died at the age of 86 in Boston March 13. A life well-lived.

▪ Quiz answer: Dick Stuart, who hit 35 with the PIrates in 1961 and 42 with the Red Sox in ’63.

