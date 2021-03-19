March Madness gets underway as Oral Roberts pulls off first major upset of NCAA men's basketball tournament, beating Ohio State in overtime

Oral Roberts got poised, impeccable performances from its two star players, guard Max Abmas and forward Kevin Obanor, to become the ninth 15 seed to win a first-round game and the first since Middle Tennessee shocked Michigan State in 2016. Last year’s tournament was called off because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 15th-seeded Golden Eagles pulled off the first major upset of the first men’s basketball NCAA Tournament in two years, holding off second-seeded Big Ten power Ohio State, 75-72, in overtime on Friday at West Lafayette, Ind.

Obanor scored 7 of Oral Roberts’ 11 points in overtime, including two free throws with 13 seconds left, and finished with 30 points and 11 rebounds. Abmas, the nation’s leading scorer, had 29 points.

Ohio State could have tied it in the closing seconds of overtime, but Duane Washington Jr.’s open 3-pointer from straight away bounced off the side of the rim, and Oral Roberts celebrated its first tournament win since 1974.

The Golden Eagles (17-10) advanced to play seventh-seeded Florida in the South Region on Sunday.

E.J. Liddell scored 23 points to lead the Buckeyes (21-10). Washington scored 18 but made just seven of 21 shots.

Oral Roberts scored the game’s first 7 points, including a 3-pointer by Abmas from the logo that drew a collective “Ooooh” from the socially distanced crowd.

The Buckeyes led by 8 before the Golden Eagles rallied. Abmas hit a 3-pointer with about five minutes left in the first half to give Oral Roberts a 26-25 lead, prompting a chant of “O-R-U!” from the fans who traveled to support the small, Christian school based in Tulsa, Okla. He hit another 3 moments later to force an Ohio State timeout.

Abmas made 5 of 7 3-pointers in the first half and had 18 points at the break as the Golden Eagles led 36-33.

The Summit League champions led by 7 in the second half before Ohio State rallied to take a 60-58 lead on a pullup jumper by CJ Walker with just under five minutes to play.

Obanor was fouled with 14 seconds to play, and he made both free throws to tie the game at 64. Washington missed a step-back jumper in the closing seconds.

South

Baylor 79, Hartford 55 — MaCio Teague scored 22 points and the top-seeded Bears (23-2) shook off a slow start to roll over the No. 16 Hawks (15-9) in Indianapolis. Hartford looked it belonged for a solid stretch to start the game. They D’d up on Baylor’s nation-leading 3-point shooters, grabbed most of the 50-50 balls, and even celebrated a power dunk from 6-foot-9 Hunter Marks to start a mini 4-0 run that gave them a one-point lead at the 8-minute timeout. But Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua had two slams of his own sandwiched around a 3 from Adam Flagler to give Baylor a 6-point lead. Baylor ran away from there, building the advantage to 29 over a routine second half. Baylor will next face North Carolina or Wisconsin.

Florida 75, Virginia Tech 70 — Colin Castleton had 19 points and 14 rebounds as the seventh-seeded Gators beat the 10th-seeded Hokies in overtime. Virginia Tech had gotten within 71-70 on Hunter Cattoor’s dunk with 48 seconds to play, but Tre Mann sealed Florida’s win with a 3-pointer with 22.9 seconds to play to send the Gators to Sunday’s second round against Oral Roberts. Nahiem Alleyne led the Hokies with 28 points, including the final 12 points of the second half. His 3-pointer from the right side with 1.7 seconds left in regulation tied the score at 66, forcing the extra session.

Texas Tech 65, Utah State 53 — Mac McClung scored 16 points in his first career NCAA Tournament game and Kyler Edwards added 12 to help the sixth-seeded Red Raiders (18-10) pull away from 11th-seeded Aggies (20-9) in Bloomington, Ind. Texas Tech can reach its third consecutive Sweet 16 with a win over third-seeded Arkansas on Sunday. Utah State center Neemias Queta finished with 11 points, 13 rebounds, and 6 assists, and tied the school’s single-game school record with seven blocks.

Arkansas 85, Colgate 68 — Justin Smith had 29 points and 13 rebounds, and the third-seeded Razorbacks (23-6) shut down the high-scoring 14th seed Raiders (14-2) in Indianapolis. Arkansas, which scored 34 points off 22 Colgate turnovers, plays Teas Tech on Sunday. Nelly Cummings led Colgate with 14 points.

Midwest

Illinois 78, Drexel 49 — Kofi Cockburn muscled his way to 18 points and the Illini (23-6) cruised past the 16th-seeded Dragons (12-8) at Indianapolis, in Illinois’ first NCAA Tournament game as a No. 1 seed in 16 years. Illinois will face Loyola Chicago in the second round Sunday. Drexel’s James Butler didn’t have much success defending Cockburn, but did have 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Loyola Chicago 71, Georgia Tech 60 — Lucas Williamson scored 21 points in a dynamic performance by the defensive whiz, Buddy Norris had 10, All-America forward Cameron Krutwig added 10, and the eighth-seeded Ramblers (25-4) beat the No. 9 seed Yellow Jackets in Indianapolis. Loyola plays No. 1 seed Illinois on Sunday. Jordan Usher scored 15 points, Michael Devoe had 14, and Jose Alvarado 13 for Georgia Tech, who were forced to play without ACC player of the year Moses Wright after the big man tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the week.











