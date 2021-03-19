Marcus Smart says Celtics are ‘under a lot of fire’ but will ‘figure it out’

“Our window is definitely closing,” Smart said Friday, before the Celtics faced the Kings at TD Garden. “But if anybody can do it, this group of guys, myself included, we can. We’ve just got to figure it out, and I think we will. I don’t know when, but we are under a lot of fire as a team.”

Marcus Smart is the longest-tenured Celtic on the roster, and he has seen everything from stunning runs to the brink of the NBA Finals to seasons that have disintegrated and left him wondering what went wrong. This season has started to veer toward the latter, and Smart understands it. But he also knows it is not too late to regroup.

Smart emphasized that this has been an emotionally draining season, because of the challenges both on the court and those presented by the COVID-19 pandemic. He said the team, which entered Friday just 20-20 this year, certainly feels pressure to succeed.

“Right now, we’re kind of blind, but we’re searching for that light,” he said. “We’ve got to keep searching. We can’t give up. Because I know there’s a lot of people out there that’s already counting us out. I know there’s a lot of people out there that’s ready to give up on us, which is fine. It’s cool. We’re all we’ve got.”

With next Thursday’s trade deadline fast approaching, Smart was asked whether this team has enough pieces to make a run as currently constructed, or whether there is a need for reinforcements. He said it’s unclear how good the team can be because it has not been whole very often.

“Obviously, if you can upgrade in any way, it definitely would help,” he said. “But as of right now, we don’t know because we haven’t really been able to see what we can do when we have all hands on deck.”

He said that, for now, this group must rediscover its joy on the court.

“We’re not having fun,” he said. “We’re not playing like we’re having fun, we’re not playing with that energy and same fire. That’s just what it is.

“We have to pick it up and continue to try to help one another. Nobody said this is going to be easy. When you try to do something great, it’s not easy. You’re going to have obstacles, you’re going to have adversity, you’re going to have a lot of brick walls you have to go over or under or around.

“You just have to continue to keep pushing and not let it bring you down.”

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.