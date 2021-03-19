Northeastern women’s hockey has the depth to persevere against Wisconsin

”The team learned that they can play at that speed and be successful,” said Flint, who was named the National Coach of the Year Friday. “I think you will see a different start from us.”

But the Huskies came back from a 2-0 deficit to defeat Minnesota-Duluth in overtime, and coach Dave Flint thinks that that perseverance will help quell any nerves before Saturday night’s national title game against Wisconsin at the Erie Insurance Arena.

The first period of the Frozen Four semifinal Thursday was filled with nerves for Northeastern women’s hockey. It was a new stage for the team, and even though the players had confidence, there were moments of insecurity.

Despite their newness to the Frozen Four and their lack of non-conference games during this abbreviated season, NU (21-1-1) matched up well with the physicality and style of UMD Thursday. Second-ranked Wisconsin (16-3-1) plays a similar style, and Huskies senior forward Tessa Ward believes that bodes well.

”It is definitely different than what we see in Hockey East,” said Ward. “I think our team responded well to the physicality of the game and did what we needed to do to win.”

On the other side of the ice, Wisconsin is the defending national champion, giving a fair amount of its roster big-game experience. While any title game will cause some butterflies, Badgers senior defenseman Grace Bowlby thinks her squad can keep them under control.

”At this time of year, nerves are definitely a factor,” said Bowlby, who had three blocks in the Badgers’ 4-2 semifinal victory over Ohio State. “But half our team has experience in this game. It brings a calming presence to our young girls.”

Saturday’s game will showcase some of the best talent in college hockey. When the CCM/AHCA All-American teams were released Friday morning, the announcement was chockfull of Huskies and Badgers, with NU center Alina Mueller, defenseman Skylar Fontaine, and goalie Aerin Frankel making the first team, and winger Chloe Aurard being named to the second. Wisconsin’s Bowlby and Daryl Watts were first-team selections.

But in a game where each team hopes to wear down the other, depth will be more important than star power. That has been the name of the game for NU this season, and Ward thinks it is where the Huskies have the edge.

”Our team has a lot more depth,” said Ward, who won 10 faceoffs in the semifinal. “If we can shut down their first line and a couple of other players, we can do well offensively. If everyone gets going, we’re going to do well.”

Even if Bowlby and her fellow Badger defensemen pressure NU’s scoring stars, Flint isn’t too worried. He has confidence in the entire roster.

”The nice thing is that yesterday we won against a good opponent and Chloe and Alina weren’t even on the scoresheet,” said Flint. “It’s a credit to the depth of our team and the players that we have.”

Saturday’s championship is exactly where Flint has always wanted to take his NU program, and he credits his players for reaching this goal.

“It’s been a long time coming. I started in Northeastern in 2008. My goals were to get the program back to national prominence and to the national championship. A lot of hard work by our players, coaches, and support staff have gotten us to this point.”