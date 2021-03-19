Patriots receive one more compensatory draft pick from the NFL

The Patriots received an additional compensatory pick, according to the updated draft order released by the NFL Friday evening.

New England initially only received two compensatory selections, but the league has awarded them another.

The team has 10 total selections: 15th overall in the first round; 46th overall in the second round; 96th overall in the third round; 120th, 122nd, and 139th overall in the fourth round; 177th overall in the fifth round; 188th and 197th overall in the sixth round; and 242nd overall in the seventh round.