Patriots agree to terms with linebacker Raekwon McMillan on one-year deal

McMillan appeared in 16 games last season for the Las Vegas Raiders, recording 27 tackles and one forced fumble. A 2017 second-round draft pick out of Ohio State, he started his career with the Miami Dolphins before getting traded to the Raiders in August 2020.

The team hosted the 25-year-old McMillan for a visit Friday before agreeing to terms. Cornerback Desmond Trufant , who spent last season with the Detroit Lions, was also in for a visit but remains unsigned.

His best season came in 2018, when he started all 16 games for the Dolphins and ranked second on the team with 105 tackles.

Advertisement

McMillan joins Matt Judon as a new face in New England’s linebackers room. The Patriots also will be welcoming back captain Dont’a Hightower, who opted out of last season, and Kyle Van Noy, who recently re-signed with the team after playing for the Dolphins last year.

Ja’Whaun Bentley and a pair of promising 2020 rookies, Anfernee Jennings and Josh Uche, round out the depth chart at linebacker.

Belichick speaks

Coach Bill Belichick said he is “excited” about the additions to the roster.

“Whether by trade, free agency, or re-signings, the group brings a good mix of offense, defense, and special teams,” Belichick said in a statement issued Friday. “It was great to see them in the building, including some familiar faces, and we are all looking forward to continue building toward the upcoming season.”

After a disappointing 2020 season, the Patriots made a splash early in free agency and addressed multiple positions of need.

The team on Friday officially announced the signings of 10 players: Judon, Van Noy, wide receiver Nelson Agholor, defensive lineman Henry Anderson, wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, special teamer Cody Davis, tight end Hunter Henry, center Ted Karras, defensive back Jalen Mills, and defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr.

Advertisement

More signings are likely to be formally announced in the coming days.

Copeland departs

Linebacker Brandon Copeland signed with the Atlanta Falcons on a one-year deal, a league source confirmed Friday.

In his one season with the Patriots, Copeland appeared in six games before being placed on injured reserve with a torn pectoral. He is still recovering from the injury and signed his contract with his left arm in a sling.

Next year will be Copeland’s sixth NFL season. His primary role with the Patriots came on special teams, although he did log some defensive snaps as well. He finished the year with 12 tackles, including one for a loss.

Jim McBride of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

Read more

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.