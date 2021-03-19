Penguins center Evgeni Malkin out indefinitely with lower-body injury

The Pittsburgh Penguins said Friday that center Evgeni Malkin is out indefinitely with a lower-body injury. The team placed the veteran on injured reserve Thursday, two days after Malkin appeared to hurt his right knee in a loss to the Boston Bruins. Penguins coach Mike Sullivan described Malkin as “week to week.” Malkin was playing his best hockey of the season when he collided with Boston defenseman Jarred Tinordi late in the first period of a 2-1 Pittsburgh. Malkin has eight goals and 16 assists and put together an eight-game point streak from March 2-15 before getting hurt … The Ottawa Senators said goalie Joey Daccord is likely out for the season because of a lower-body injury. Daccord, who was making his fourth straight start with Matt Murray and Marcus Hogberg both injured, appeared to injure his left leg and was helped off the ice during the third period of a 3-2 shootout loss to the Canucks on Wednesday.

Clippers star Paul George was fined $35,000 for saying conversations with referees are “just a bunch of lies” while questioning why more fouls weren’t called against Dallas in Los Angeles’s 105-89 loss Wednesday to the Mavericks. George said after the game that it was “insane” the Clippers weren’t getting to the free throw line more on drives to the basket, then was asked what conversations with officials are like when players don’t think they’re getting the calls. “Just a bunch of lies,” George said. “Can’t go too much further than that. It’s a bunch of lies. They know what’s going on.” … The Hawks said 14 players received their first vaccinations for COVID-19 following Thursday night’s win over the Thunder, after meeting the state’s eligibility requirements. Three players did not meet Georgia’s eligibility requirements … The Bucks officially announced they’ve acquired forward P.J. Tucker as well as guard Rodions Kurucs from the Rockets for guard D.J. Augustin and forward D.J. Wilson. The Bucks also gave up their 2021 and 2023 first-round picks and got back their own 2022 first-round pick and the Rockets’ 2021 second-round selection.

Advertisement

TENNIS

Top-ranked Djokovic withdraws from Miami Open

No. 1-ranked Novak Djokovic pulled out of the upcoming Miami Open, citing coronavirus restrictions as he joined Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer on the sideline. The tournament begins Tuesday. “I decided to use this precious time at home to stay with my family,” Djokovic said in a statement. “With all restrictions, I need to find balance in my time on tour and at home.” Nadal pulled out Tuesday, citing a bad back that bothered him during the Australian Open. Federer, mounting a comeback from knee surgery, withdrew March 1 … Lloyd Harris continued his run of upsets at the Dubai Championships by beating third-seeded Denis Shapovalov, 6-7 (5-7), 6-4, 7-6 (8-6) in the semifinals. The 81st-ranked South African saved three of the four break points he faced for his seventh win in as many days, making him the first qualifier to reach the hard-court tournament’s final. Going for his first ATP title in Saturday’s final, Harris will need to overcome Aslan Karatsev, who upset second seed Andrey Rublev, 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 … Margarita Gasparyan upset top seed Ekaterina Alexandrova, 6-2, in the quarterfinals of the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy in Russia. The 126th-ranked Gasparyan saved three of the six break points she faced and broke Alexandrova six times to set up a semifinal against Vera Zvonareva, who beat qualifier Anastasia Gasanova, 6-3, 6-1. Fourth seed Svetlana Kuznetsova rallied to beat the only non-Russian in the quarterfinals, Jaqueline Cristian, 6-7 (5-7), 6-3, 6-3, and will next face Daria Kasatkina, a 1-6, 6-1, 6-2 winner over Veronika Kudermetova. The WTA Tour said the last time seven players from one country reached the last eight of a tour-level event was in 1993, when seven Americans were in the Oakland quarterfinals.

Advertisement

SOCCER

US men’s team will play Switzerland

The United States men’s soccer team will hit the road to play a friendly against Switzerland on May 30 at St. Gallen ahead of the Americans’ CONCACAF Nations League semifinal match against Honduras. The 22nd-ranked US team expects to have a relatively full-strength roster for the match, which follows the end of the European club seasons. The game against Honduras, postponed a year because of the coronavirus pandemic, is likely to be June 3 at a US site to be announced. The winner will play Mexico or Costa Rica in the final, probably on June 6. Another friendly is possible for June 9. The US plays Jamaica in a friendly next Thursday at Wiener Neustadt, Austria, and is at Northern Ireland on March 28 … FIFA wants more than 200 member federations to pick who hosts the 2027 Women’s World Cup, taking the decision from its ruling council. The decision to bring the women’s tournament into line with the men’s was announced after an online meeting of the 37-member FIFA Council. The 2023 women’s tournament will be hosted by Australia and New Zealand after they won a 22-13 vote over Colombia that split in regional blocs last June … Cristiano Ronaldo was named the Italian league player of the year for the second successive time. Ronaldo scored 31 goals in 33 league matches last season and helped Juventus to a record-extending ninth successive Serie A title. Juventus forward Cristiana Girelli received the best female player of the year award … FIFA switched Estonia’s home match against the Czech Republic in World Cup qualifying to Poland because of new coronavirus restrictions, with the Czech Football Association saying Wednesday’s match was shifted from Tallinn to Lublin.

Advertisement

COLLEGES

NCAA apologizes for gender inequities

NCAA basketball administrators apologized to the women’s basketball players and coaches after inequities between the men’s and women’s tournament went viral on social media. NCAA Senior Vice President of Basketball Dan Gavitt vowed to do better during a zoom call, a day after photos showed the difference between the weight rooms at the two tournaments. In a step to solve the weight room issue, the NCAA modified space in the convention center to turn it into a useable workout facility. That work should be completed Saturday. The NCAA had offered to put a weight-lifting area in the open space next to the practice courts, but coaches didn’t want that because then other teams would be in the vicinity when they were practicing … UConn women’s basketball video coordinator Ben Kantor will take Shea Ralph’s place as an assistant coach for the Huskies when they open NCAA Tournament play against 16th-seeded High Point on Sunday. He will serve in same role in the second round, barring a major upset. The Huskies were left short on bodies after a positive COVID-19 test forced head coach Geno Auriemma to spend 10 days isolating at home and Ralph left the bubble when a family member tested positive … Marquette fired men’s basketball coach Steve Wojciechowski after seven seasons in which he posted no NCAA Tournament victories. The Golden Eagles finished 13-14 for their first losing season since 2014-15, Wojciechowski’s debut year. Wojciechowski went 128-95 during his tenure. Wojciechowski played for Duke and spent 15 seasons as an assistant on Mike Krzyzewski’s staff … Charleston Southern announced freshman receiver Joe Bradshaw died Thursday night. He was 19. The school did not give a cause of death but said Bradshaw died away from campus and that authorities are “still gathering information surrounding the circumstances of his death.”

Advertisement

MISCELLANY

Skier Holdener tests positive for COVID-19

Olympic slalom silver medalist Wendy Holdener tested positive for COVID-19 and will not race at the World Cup Finals, the Swiss ski team said. Holdener was to start in the last slalom and giant slalom races this weekend on home snow in Lenzerheide. Holdener holds the record of most podium finishes in a World Cup discipline without a victory, 27 in slalom. Petra Vlhova heads the season-long slalom standings going into Saturday’s race. Mikaela Shiffrin and newly crowned world champion Katharina Liensberger can both overtake the Slovakian leader. The Swiss team said one of its women’s team coaches, Klaus Mayrhofer, also tested positive … Washington Nationals reliever Will Harris has a blood clot in his right arm and is leaving spring training camp to be examined by a specialist, manager Dave Martinez said … Colorado Rockies second baseman Brendan Rodgers (strained right hamstring) will be out for at least a month … One major league player was positive for COVID-19 during the past week among 14,845 tests, a positive rate of 0.007%. There have been 13 positive tests — 10 for players, three for staff — among 58,733 monitoring tests during spring training, a rate of 0.2%, the commissioner’s office said. The positive tests were among nine of the 30 teams … Mexican boxer Canelo Alvarez (55-1-2, 37 knockouts) will fight undefeated Englishman Billy Joe Saunders (30-0, 14 KOs) in a world super-middleweight unification fight May 8 in Arlington, Texas. Alvarez will bring his WBC and WBA titles into the ring against Saunders, the WBO champion.