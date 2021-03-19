Red Sox will keep morning start time for Patriots’ Day game

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Red Sox have scheduled late-morning starts for their Patriots’ Day home games since 1968 so fans can walk over to Kenmore Square afterward and cheer on the competitors in the Boston Marathon.

The marathon has been pushed back to Oct. 11 this year. But the Red Sox decided to adhere to tradition and will play the Chicago White Sox at 11:10 a.m. on April 19.

“In a year with zero normalcy we wanted to maintain the Patriots’ Day game time tradition,” team spokesman Zineb Curran said Friday. “It felt right to everyone here when game times were being discussed.”