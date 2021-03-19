Texans QB Deshaun Watson sued by four more women for sex assault

HOUSTON — Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has been sued by four more women who accuse him of sexual assault and harassments.

The lawsuits were filed Thursday night, hours after the NFL said it was investigating earlier allegations by three massage therapists who said the quarterback sexually assaulted them during massages.

Watson, 25, has broadly denied he acted inappropriately and said in a Tuesday statement he looks forward to clearing his name. His attorney and agent have not responded to subsequent requests for comment.