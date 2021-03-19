There’s no space for the NCAA’s inequitable treatment of women’s basketball players

This sham of an organization, the one that purports to protect student-athletes but always manages to exploit or insult them instead, has embarrassed itself yet again, exposed for the inequitable treatment of teams in the women’s basketball tournament.

Social media was set ablaze by women who posted videos, pictures, and descriptions of the weight rooms, swag bags, and food options inside their San Antonio bubble, images that were shockingly inferior compared with the men’s tournament bubble in Indianapolis. From vital needs such as workout space and equipment to bonus items such as T-shirts and personal supplies, the NCAA convicted itself, guilty as charged with valuing the men’s game above the women’s.

A single, small rack of hand weights and a stack of yoga mats against a full complement of weights, benches, and equipment. A colorless blob of single-packaged Salisbury steak against trays of hot, self-serve buffet options. A day’s worth of travel-size toiletries against a pile of mini-bottles from which to choose. When two of the game’s high-profile women began sharing these images and their corresponding bewilderment, the images went viral.

So did the outrage.

Start with Ali Kershner, the performance coach for No. 1 seed Stanford. She posted a comparison of the men’s and women’s setups to her Instagram account, with a simple plea: “Not usually one for this type of post but this deserves attention. This needs to be addressed. These women want and deserve to be given the same opportunities . . . In a year defined by a fight for equality this is a chance to have a conversation and get better.”

Kershner’s post was echoed by many others, and the images were enough to wake the NCAA out of its sexist slumber. The first step in damage control was pushing out a quick statement from NCAA vice president of women’s basketball Lynn Holzman, who clearly learned from NCAA president Mark Emmert’s NCAA playbook on using many words to say very little.

“We acknowledge that some of the amenities teams would typically have access to have not been as available inside the controlled environment. In part, this is due to the limited space and the original plan was to expand the workout area once additional space was available later in the tournament,” Holzman said. “However, we want to be responsive to the needs of our participating teams, and we are actively working to enhance existing resources at practice courts, including additional weight training equipment.”

In other words: “We got caught.”

When it comes to apprehending these perpetrators of injustice, give the next big assist to Oregon forward Sedona Prince. First on TikTok and then on Twitter, Prince added more visual evidence to this farce. In a 38-second clip that she introduces with “I got something to show y’all” and proceeds to narrate from “the biggest tournament in college basketball for women,” Prince takes a millisecond to show the women’s “weight room” and then shows a panoramic scan of the men’s training area.

Then, after referencing the NCAA statement that blamed space, rather than money, for the disparity, she says, “Now let me show y’all something else.” The ensuing sweep of large, open convention space behind her blows up any defense the NCAA has.

As Prince then wisely says, “If you aren’t upset about this problem, then you’re a part of it.”

The voices of those who were upset were loud and immediate, ranging everywhere from NBA star Stephen Curry, who retweeted with “wow-come on now!” to WNBA star and former Oregon player Sabrina Ionescu, who spoke for so many when she tweeted, “Women’s @NCAA bubble weight room vs Men’s weight room ... thought this was a joke.”

The joke is that the NCAA thought it could get away with it, that it would somehow go unnoticed rather than erupt smack in the middle of its marquee event and rile every voice looking for justice.

That includes trailblazer Billie Jean King, who took to social media and posted a video saying, “NCAA, you guys can do better than this. You can’t do that to women. We’re always supposed to be so happy with just anything, the crumbs, anything. We’re not happy anymore. We want equity. We want equality.”

Of course, the NCAA scrambled to fix it, holding a teleconference with women’s coaches Thursday night, listening to their needs and promising to fulfill them. A short media call on Friday morning was filled with predictable mea culpas and vows to be better, but, as usual, what’s lacking is the answer to the “Why?” — as in why it had to be shamed into reacting rather than being fair-minded and forward-thinking enough to be proactive.

“We fell short this year in what we were doing to prepare,” Holzman told reporters, who became emotional in referencing her own years as a college athlete and who tried to explain it all away as an honest mistake.

No sympathy here. In insisting the organization only became aware of the weight room issue through social media, Holzman contradicted coaches who said they brought extra weights to the site after reading the pre-tournament NCAA manual.

The NCAA knew it was providing more to the men than to the women; it just didn’t think it was a problem. And don’t believe for a second that it would have changed a thing without being shamed into it.

And if that doesn’t make you mad, if you aren’t upset, then you’re a part of the problem.

Tara Sullivan is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at tara.sullivan@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @Globe_Tara.