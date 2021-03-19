US men top Costa Rica in Olympic soccer qualifying

Jesús Ferreira scored in the 35th minute and the United States opened its bid to reach the Olympic men’s soccer tournament after a pair of misses by beating Costa Rica, 1-0, Thursday at Guadalajara, Mexico. The US last qualified in 2008, failing to reach the 2012 London Games and 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games. The US faces the Dominican Republic on Sunday night and Mexico on Wednesday. The top two nations in Group A in the North and Central American and Caribbean region advance to the semifinals on March 28 along with two teams from Group B, which starts Friday and includes Canada, El Salvador, Haiti and Honduras. Semifinal winners will be the final two nations in the 16-team field for the Olympic tournament, to be played from July 21 to Aug. 7 in Japan.

Former Red Sox and Cubs starter Jon Lester was back on a mound, wearing a Washington Nationals uniform while facing opposing batters for the first time in spring training and striking out a couple during his two innings, less than two weeks after surgery to remove a parathyroid gland. Lester allowed one run and one hit while throwing 31 pitches, 21 for strikes, in the Nationals’ 3-1 victory over the New York Mets … Mets pitcher Carlos Carrasco strained his right hamstring during conditioning after throwing batting practice in Port St. Lucie, Fla., Thursday and seems certain to miss the start of the season. The righthanded Carrasco has not appeared in any exhibition games this year. He is in remission from leukemia and had the coronavirus vaccine, causing him to start spring training workouts behind other players. He then stopped throwing for a stretch because of elbow soreness… The Yankees and Mets will be allowed to start the season with a maximum 20 percent capacity. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that the Yankees could have up to 10,850 fans for their April 1 opener against Toronto at Yankee Stadium and the Mets could have up to 8,384 for their April 8 home opener against Miami at Citi Field …The Texas Rangers established a fellowship program named after the late Country Music Hall of Fame singer Charley Pride that will offer 10-week paid internships for students from diverse backgrounds to have the opportunity to work in the team’s front office. Five rising college juniors or seniors will be chosen each year for the Charley Pride Fellowship Program, which is part of an effort to diversify baseball off the field and in the front office. Pride’s music career came after he played baseball in the Negro American League and the independent Pioneer League in the 1950s.

Tennis

Harris reaches Dubai semifinals

Lloyd Harris became the first qualifier to reach the semifinals of the Dubai Championships in the United Arab Emirates after beating Kei Nishikori, 6-1, 3-6, 6-3, to extend his run of upsets this week. He also knocked out top-seeded Dominic Thiem in the second round … Margarita Gasparyan and Daria Kasatkina both won in the round of 16 as a record seven Russian players made the quarterfinals of the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy. The eighth-seeded Kasatkina beat Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus, 5-7, 6-3, 7-6 (7-2), and Gasparyan ousted Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic, 6-4, 6-4, to give Russia a clean sweep of all four matches.

Basketball

Curry, WNBA players honored

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry and the WNBA Players Association received the NAACP’s Jackie Robinson Award. Named for the late Dodgers great who broke baseball’s racial barrier, the award recognizes athletes for their success as well as their commitment to social justice, civil rights and their communities …The Milwaukee Bucks traded reserve forward Torrey Craig to the Phoenix Suns on Thursday for cash.

Olympics

Hammer throw champ banned

Olympic hammer throw champion Dilshod Nazarov of Tajikistan was banned for two years in a doping case and will not be able to defend his title at the Tokyo Games, ruled the Athletics Integrity Unit. Nazarov was handed a two-year ban backdated to September 2019. That was when Nazarov was first provisionally suspended after a retest of his sample from the 2011 world championships came back positive for the banned steroid turinabol. Nazarov’s results from August 2011 to August 2013 havebeen disqualified, stripping him of the hammer title he won at the 2013 Asian championships … Russian athletes in track and field will be allowed to compete internationally again under a neutral flag as their national federation edges closer to having its longstanding doping suspension lifted. The World Athletics council voted to revive the “authorized neutral athlete” scheme, which can grant individual exemptions from the suspension after vetting the athlete’s drug-testing record. As before, there will be a cap of 10 for the Olympics.

