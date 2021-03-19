Veteran center David Andrews returning to the Patriots

Andrews received interest from multiple teams, including the Dolphins, before ultimately deciding to re-sign.

There was some thought that Andrews might not be back following the signing of Ted Karras . But the Patriots were able to retain their 28-year-old starter after he tested the open market for the first time in his career.

Free agent center David Andrews is remaining with the Patriots on a four-year contract, a league source confirmed Thursday night.

Earlier this offseason, Andrews and his wife, Mackenzie, had voiced their love for the Patriots organization as well as the Boston area. The couple is expecting their first child in July.

Advertisement

“This place is special to me,” Andrews said in January.

Since joining the team as an undrafted free agent in 2015, Andrews has become a mainstay on the offensive line. He missed the 2019 season because of blood clots in his lungs but returned to the field last season, playing (and starting) 12 games.

Despite losing star guard Joe Thuney to the Chiefs in free agency, the Patriots boast strong depth on the offensive line with Andrews, Karras, Trent Brown, Justin Herron, Shaq Mason, Mike Onwenu, and Isaiah Wynn. Tackle Jermaine Eluemunor and center James Ferentz are free agents.

Jim McBride of the Globe staff contributed to this report.





Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.