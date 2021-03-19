Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster surprisingly sticking with Steelers in 2021

“Can’t say it enough, I love you Pittsburgh,” Smith-Schuster posted on Twitter. “Came in here a young 20 year old and you guys embraced me from the moment I got here. So much love. Had my back thru everything, all the struggles and success. So hard to leave. See you this Fall in Heinz."

The free-agent wide receiver surprisingly opted to return to the Steelers Friday on a one-year deal worth up to $8 million, per reports, just days after strongly hinting his departure on the open market was imminent.

The deal coincides with what could be quarterback Ben Roethlisberger’s final season. Roethlisberger adjusted his contract earlier this month to free up a small bit of salary cap space for the Steelers.

Smith-Schuster and Roethlisberger have developed a strong bond during Smith-Schuster's four seasons in Pittsburgh. Smith-Schuster has caught 308 passes for 3,726 yards and 26 touchdowns for the Steelers and became a sure-handed option in Pittsburgh's short-passing game last season, hauling in 97 passes for 831 yards and nine scores.

Broncos’ Justin Simmons highest-paid safety

Justin Simmons became the highest-paid safety in the NFL when he agreed to a four-year, $61 million contract with the Denver Broncos, who had franchised him for a second consecutive season.

The deal includes $35 million in guarantees.

The $15.25 million-per-year average also makes Simmons the first safety to break the $15 million mark. Last year, Arizona signed Budda Baker to a four-year deal that averaged $14.75 million per season.

Former Patriots TE Jacob Hollister signs with Bills

The Bills agreed to sign tight end Jacob Hollister to a one-year contract.

Hollister is a fourth-year NFL player, who spent the past two seasons in Seattle. In Buffalo, he is reunited with quarterback Josh Allen after the two played together at Wyoming.

The 27-year-old combined for 66 catches for 558 yards and six touchdowns in 27 games over his past two seasons in Seattle. He broke into the NFL in 2017 as a rookie free agent with the Patriots, where he was used in a limited role over two years.

Giants add LB Reggie Ragland

The Giants added a veteran at inside linebacker, reaching an agreement with Reggie Ragland to a one-year, $1.1 million contract. Joby Branion, Ragland’s agent, confirmed the signing Friday. He added Ragland was looking forward to playing for coach Joe Judge, whom he knew from his days at Alabama. Ragland spent last season with the Lions and played in all 16 games with six starts. He had 51 tackles, a sack and a forced fumble … Free agent linebacker Anthony Walker agreed to sign a one-year, $3.5 million contract with Cleveland, which has improved its secondary, pass rush and linebacking group this week in free agency with an eye on making a deeper playoff run next season … The Lions re-signed long snapper Don Muhlbach, retaining the two-time Pro Bowl player for an 18th season.