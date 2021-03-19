With Indiana speculation rampant, Brad Stevens reiterates he will remain coach of the Celtics

When Stevens was directly asked whether he was considering the Indiana job, with president of basketball operations Danny Ainge among those tuning in for the Zoom news conference, he replied: “I said it the other day: I’m not. I tried to say it as clearly as I could and also make sure that people understand that place to me, is special, because I don’t want to make it sound like it’s not. But like I said the other day, I’m so grateful to this organization and the people here for all that they’ve done for us. You know, I’ve got unbelievable leadership in Danny and [co-owners Wyc Grousbeck and Steve Pagliuca], and what they’ve done for us, and the way that we’ve been supported.

With rumors persisting about his potential candidacy for the head coaching job at Indiana University, Celtics coach Brad Stevens on Friday gave his most definitive statement on the issue, insisting he will remain with the Celtics.

“I love coming to work every day. I love this area. People have been great to us. My family is so happy, and at the same time, home is home. And that’s why I wanted to make sure everybody understood that that means a lot. I’m not [leaving]. So I don’t know if I’ll have to answer that again on Monday. But I hope people understand that and people can hopefully appreciate that it still means a lot to me. I hope they hire whoever they hire and I hope they’re there for 20 years and kids feel like I did. But I’m not a kid anymore. I’m a 44-year-old Mass-hole. I swerve around others when I’m driving, I eat Dunkin’ Donuts and I root for the Patriots.”

Indiana fired head coach Archie Miller last Sunday, and there was instantly a groundswell of support in that region for the hiring of Stevens, an Indiana native whose connection to the state remains strong.

On Tuesday, Stevens said he was not going to quit his job with the Celtics to coach Indiana next season, and he also spoke fondly about the Hoosiers program and the state and said their support for him was flattering. In the days since, the Celtics stumbled back to .500 and Indiana remained without a coach, leaving the door open for further speculation. But that appears to have been squashed.

