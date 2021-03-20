Charlestown man charged with assaulting 16-year-old girl on MBTA train

A Charlestown man is facing charges after he allegedly assaulted a 16-year-old girl on an MBTA train at Ruggles Station earlier this week, Transit police announced Saturday.

Jerome Jarrett, 31, was arrested Thursday, four days after the alleged assault, on the corner of Washington and Winter streets. He is charged with indecent assault, the statement said.

Jarrett and another man approached the teen as she stood on the train platform around 8:30 p.m. Sunday. The men followed the teen onto the train, where Jarrett allegedly assaulted her, the statement said.