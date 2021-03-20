Elderly couple dies from carbon monoxide leak in Methuen home

An elderly couple died as the result of a carbon monoxide leak in their Methuen home on Saturday, fire officials said.
The man and woman, who are believed to be in their 80s, lived at 2 Holly St., Methuen Deputy Fire Chief Scott Sullivan said.
The fire department responded to the single-family home about 12:10 p.m. Saturday after the couple’s son found them when he came to visit, Sullivan said.
The deaths are under investigation.
