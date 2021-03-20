fb-pixel Skip to main content

Elderly couple dies from carbon monoxide leak in Methuen home

By Nick Stoico Globe Correspondent,Updated March 20, 2021, 41 minutes ago

An elderly couple died as the result of a carbon monoxide leak in their Methuen home on Saturday, fire officials said.

The man and woman, who are believed to be in their 80s, lived at 2 Holly St., Methuen Deputy Fire Chief Scott Sullivan said.

The fire department responded to the single-family home about 12:10 p.m. Saturday after the couple’s son found them when he came to visit, Sullivan said.

The deaths are under investigation.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.

Boston Globe video