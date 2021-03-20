Juvenile arrested at Tewksbury hotel for allegedly shooting another minor

A juvenile who allegedly shot another minor was arrested Friday at the Marriott Residence Inn in Tewksbury, according to police.
The suspect is due to be arraigned Monday in Lowell District Court on multiple firearms charges, police said in statement Saturday.
The victim’s injuries were not life-threatening. “Both juveniles knew each other and this was not a random act,” police said.
The alleged shooter is charged with carrying a loaded firearm without a license, carrying a firearm without a license, possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number in the commission of a felony, discharge of a firearm within 500 feet of a building, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon resulting in serious bodily injury, improper storage of a firearm, and possession of ammunition without an FID card, according to the statement.
