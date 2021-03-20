Man shot and killed in Charlestown, investigation underway

A man was shot and killed early Saturday in Charlestown, Boston police said in a statement.

Officers responded to a call at around 3:21 a.m. for a person shot inside of 6 Mystic Place. When officers arrived, they located a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Boston EMS pronounced him dead at the scene.

The Boston Police Department is investigating the incident and asking anyone with information to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at 617-343-4470.