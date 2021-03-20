New England news in brief

A man was shot and killed early Saturday inside a home in Charlestown, police said in a statement. Police responded at 3:21 a.m. to 6 Mystic Place for a report of a person shot. When officers arrived, they located a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Boston EMS pronounced him dead at the scene. The death is being investigated. Anyone with information is asked to call police homicide detectives at 617-343-4470.

METHUEN

Elderly couple dead from CO poisoning

An elderly couple died from carbon monoxide poisoning at their home Saturday, a fire official said. Firefighters responded to the single family home at 2 Holly St. around 12:10 p.m., Deputy Fire Chief Scott Sullivan said. The man and the woman, who are believed to be in their 80s, were found by their son who came to visit them, Sullivan said. The deaths remain under investigation.

TEWKSBURY

Juvenile arrested for shooting another minor

A juvenile is due to be arraigned Monday in Lowell District Court for allegedly shooting another minor, police said Saturday. The suspect, who was not identified due to their age, was arrested Friday at the Marriott Residence Inn, police said in a statement. The juvenile is facing multiple charges, including carrying a loaded firearm without a license, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon resulting in serious bodily harm, the statement said. The victim’s injuries were not life-threatening. “Both juveniles knew each other and this was not a random act,” the statement said.

PROVIDENCE

About 270 educators facing displacement

The Providence School Department has notified 270 staff, mostly teachers, that they will need to apply for different jobs this spring as a result of ending one-year positions and failure to meet certification requirements. The US Justice Department has ordered the school district to hire more English as a Second Language teachers after the federal department found rampant deficiencies in the way the Providence schools educate students who do not speak English proficiently. Tenured staff will remain employed with the district next year but their titles or duties may change. In February the district informed about 50 elementary school teachers that they must enroll to be certified to teach English as a second language or they will be reassigned. Jeremy Sencer, vice president of the Providence Teachers Union, said Saturday that some teachers agreed to pursue the certification but still got displacement notices. (AP)

CONCORD, N.H.

Senate kills minimum wage bill

The latest effort to increase the minimum wage in New Hampshire has died in the state Senate. New Hampshire currently doesn’t set its own minimum wage. Instead, the state follows the federal minimum, which is $7.25 per hour. The Republican-led Senate voted 14-10 along party lines Thursday to reject a bill that would have set the rate at $10 per hour starting in January and then increased it to $12 two years later. Supporters called it a modest step toward supporting working families, attracting workers from other states, and reducing the number of people seeking state assistance. Opponents said it would hurt young workers if businesses turned to automated checkout stations instead of hiring cashiers or could force some businesses to close altogether. (AP)

AUGUSTA, Maine

Racial impact of laws to be studied

Maine’s governor has signed off on a proposal to assess the racial impact of new legislation in the state. Democratic Representative Rachel Talbot Ross of Portland proposed the bill, which is designed to create a process of reviewing new legislation to consider the impact it would have on members of marginalized communities. Talbot Ross called the new law “a powerful tool to enact laws that consider the impact on populations that experience disproportionate outcomes.” Governor Janet Mills, a Democrat, signed the proposal into law on Wednesday. Mills said taking into account the impact of potential new laws on “Maine’s historically disadvantaged populations is important work as we seek to address inequities and ensure equality of opportunity in our state.” The next step is for Maine’s Legislative Council to study how to implement a system of using racial impact statements, the Maine House Democrats said. The study must be completed by Nov. 1 and a pilot project must start by Dec. 1, the office said. (AP)

