Shrewsbury woman who died Friday with daughter identified by authorities

Shrewsbury police declined to comment Saturday, referring questions to the district attorney’s office, but a spokesman for the department called the incident “a very tragic loss for the family and our community.”

The office of Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early identified the woman as Jihyun Lee, but did not provide information on how she or her daughter died, citing an ongoing investigation.

A 49-year-old woman who died Friday along with her 12-year-old daughter after an incident at their Shrewsbury home Friday morning was identified on Saturday.

The district attorney said in a press conference Friday that the woman’s husband, who was present in the home at the time, is believed to have placed a 911 call to Shrewsbury police from 18 Ladyslipper Drive shortly after 7:30 a.m. Friday. The woman was taken to UMass Memorial Medical Center, where she was declared dead. The girl was found dead inside the home.

The 12-year-old was not a student at Shrewsbury Public Schools, said superintendent Joseph M. Sawyer in an e-mail sent to the district Saturday saying “our deepest sympathies go out to the surviving husband/father and son/brother.”

Sawyer pledged emotional support for students at Shrewsbury High School, where the victim’s brother is a student, and Sherwood Middle School.

“It is important to note that when a tragedy occurs in a community, it can affect people who are not connected to those directly involved,” he said, noting that more information will be sent to parents across the district about how students can access counseling.

