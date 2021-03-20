fb-pixel Skip to main content

The sweetest season: A look inside the maple sugar house at Mass Audubon’s Ipswich River Wildlife Sanctuary

Updated March 19, 2021, 1 hour ago
Richard Wolniewicz checked on the evaporator which boils down maple water to 66 percent sugar at the maple sugar house at Mass. Audubon's Ipswich River Wildlife Sanctuary in Topsfield.
Richard Wolniewicz checked on the evaporator which boils down maple water to 66 percent sugar at the maple sugar house at Mass. Audubon's Ipswich River Wildlife Sanctuary in Topsfield.John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

For 23 years, Richard Wolniewicz has been running the maple sugar house at Mass Audubon’s Ipswich River Wildlife Sanctuary in Topsfield, making maple syrup from the sap of the nearly 160 sugar maples he taps. “I learned over 23 years which trees are good performers,” he said. Wolniewicz started tapping the trees on the third week of February this year. It takes 29 gallons of sap to make 1 gallon of maple syrup. Last year, with the help of volunteers, Wolniewicz produced 89 gallons of syrup, which was sold at the sanctuary.

Richard Wolniewicz walked under an 80-year-old sugar maple to check on its bucket.
Richard Wolniewicz walked under an 80-year-old sugar maple to check on its bucket. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
Maple sap dripped into a galvanized bucket from a spile in a sugar maple tree.
Maple sap dripped into a galvanized bucket from a spile in a sugar maple tree. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
Children from a preshool program observed the evaporation process from the outside of the maple sugar house.
Children from a preshool program observed the evaporation process from the outside of the maple sugar house. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
Wolniewicz shut the door on the maple sugar house as he takes a break.
Wolniewicz shut the door on the maple sugar house as he takes a break. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
Wolniewicz loaded the wood stove with firewood to keep the temperature at 900 degrees. Once sap reaches 219 degrees, it is ready to be filtered and bottled.
Wolniewicz loaded the wood stove with firewood to keep the temperature at 900 degrees. Once sap reaches 219 degrees, it is ready to be filtered and bottled. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff


Piles of firewood under a pine tree were reflected in the maple sugar shack's window.
Piles of firewood under a pine tree were reflected in the maple sugar shack's window. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
Rory Moremong, 4, from Beverly tasted the maple syrup from a sample cup while visiting the maple sugar house in Topsfield.
Rory Moremong, 4, from Beverly tasted the maple syrup from a sample cup while visiting the maple sugar house in Topsfield.John Tlumacki/Globe Staff