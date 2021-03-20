Mass. reports 29 new COVID-19 deaths, 1,880 cases, 58,525 vaccinations Saturday

The number of coronavirus vaccinations administered in Massachusetts rose by 58,525 to 2,863,460, state officials reported Saturday.

The number of new vaccinations was smaller than on Friday, when 70,475 were reported.

The total number of shots administered amounted to 88.7 percent of the 3,229,420 doses shipped to providers in the state so far, the Department of Public Health said.

The total shots administered included 1,818,293 first shots and 974,951 second shots. Those who have gotten their second shot of the currently approved two-dose vaccines are considered fully vaccinated.

The state reported a total of 70,216 people who have received Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot vaccine.

The number of people fully vaccinated — with either two shots of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or one shot of the Johnson & Johnson — rose to 1,045,167.

Massachusetts is in the midst of a high-stakes campaign to vaccinate 4.1 million adults in an effort to bring an end to a pandemic that has sickened hundreds of thousands and caused more than 16,000 deaths in the state.

The department, in a separate report, reported 1,880 new confirmed coronavirus cases Saturday, bringing the state’s total to 577,902. The department also reported 29 new confirmed coronavirus deaths, bringing the state’s total to 16,498.

The DPH said 26,433 people were estimated to have active cases of the potentially deadly virus, and 588 confirmed coronavirus patients were in the hospital.

The DPH also reported that 110,659 more tests had been conducted for coronavirus. The total number of tests administered climbed to more than 17.9 million. New antigen tests had been completed for 5,168 people, bringing that total to 617,244.

The DPH reported that the seven-day average rate of positive tests, which is calculated from the total number of tests administered, was at 1.99 percent.

The department said the rate would be 3.4 percent if the effect of college testing programs — in which asymptomatic people can be tested repeatedly in an effort to rapidly identify new cases — is factored out.

To take a deeper dive into the state’s coronavirus statistics click here.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.