Nationwide protests supporting Asian Americans expected after Biden, Harris condemn attacks

Meanwhile, surveillance video obtained by The Washington Post shows that Robert Aaron Long, the suspect in the shootings, entered Young's Asian Massage more than an hour before gunfire was reported at the business.

The protests come after President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris denounced the shootings, with the president saying "we cannot be complicit" in the violence against Asian Americans.

Four days after a mass shooting at three Atlanta-area spas killed eight people - six of them of Asian descent - protests are expected to unfold nationwide in response to the surge of discrimination against Asian Americans.

Gatherings are scheduled to be held Saturday in Atlanta, as well as New York, Chicago and cities from coast to coast in support of the Asian American community.

The Associated Press reports that federal authorities have yet to find enough evidence to bring hate-crime charges against Long. (The Post could not independently verify the report.)

But surveillance footage of the suspect obtained by The Post has raised new questions in the investigation. The surveillance footage shows, Long, 21, spending an hour sitting in the parking lot outside Young's. He then enters the shop, and an hour and 12 minutes elapses before he is seen leaving the establishment and getting into his car. Several minutes later, people appear in the parking lot and police arrive. The length of time that Long spent inside Young's was previously unknown. It's unclear what he was doing for the hour after he was seen entering the spa and before the shooting began.

Through visual analysis of the surveillance video, The Post determined that the man seen in the footage is Long, as the images match photos of the suspect released by the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office. During the time while Long was in the building, the video shows cars driving up, and people coming and going. The video does not appear to be manipulated.

The timing of Long's departure in the footage came four minutes ahead of the first reports of gunshots to 911, which came at 4:54 p.m., according to a 911 call log and the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office. At the time of those reports, a separate video obtained by The Post, shot by Marcus Lyon, a 31-year-old customer of the business, shows several victims lying motionless on the ground in front of the shop. The sheriff's office declined to comment on the discrepancy in time.

The country is still learning more about the victims. One was a newlywed wife getting a massage with her husband. Another was an immigrant from China who proudly built her business from nothing. They left behind family members - one an infant daughter - and friends, including longtime customers. Seven of the eight killed were women. Six of the victims were Asian. Two were White.

At 74, Soon Chung Park was the oldest of the shooting victims.

She spent most of her life in the New York City metropolitan area and moved to Atlanta several years ago to be closer to friends, said Scott Lee, her son-in-law. She helped managed one of the spas, and cooked lunch and dinner for the employees, according to Lee and local community members.

"She just liked to work," Lee said in an interview. "It wasn't for the money. She just wanted a little bit of work for her life."

Outside of the spa, Park was fit and active, Lee said.

"Everybody said she was going to live past 100 years old," he said.

Lee said he had grown close to Park since marrying her daughter a decade ago. They lived under the same roof in Lyndhurst, N.J., before she relocated to Georgia. Sometimes the two of them would dance together, he said. When they spoke, she made a point to refer to him by his given name rather than his in-law title in Korean - a reflection of their deep bond, he said.

Park missed opportunities to visit the family last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. She was planning to move back into Lee's home in June when her apartment lease in Atlanta ended, he said, so she could be closer to family members in the Northeast.

Lee recalled: "We always said to her, 'Come back and be with us.'"

More information is also coming out about Long. Over the past four years, his life turned toward the tumultuous, said those interviewed by The Post. He started college classes and left after one year. He believed he was straying from his Southern Baptist faith, telling friends that he was fixated on sex to the extent that he thought he was addicted. His relationship with a girlfriend collapsed after she found out that he frequented massage businesses, according to his roommate. His bond with his parents frayed; on the night before the shootings, they threw him out of their house, according to police.

Long's former youth pastor, Brett Cottrell, has struggled to reconcile the mission-driven boy he knew in the youth group at Crabapple First Baptist Church in Milton, Ga., with the young man who ended up confessing, according to police, to the killings of eight people.

"I don't say this callously: I don't know what's happened in Aaron to get to this point," Cottrell said. What happened at the spas "doesn't seem in any way like the young man I knew."

As Asian American leaders have spoken out against a series of hate crimes against their community, some are wondering what's the next step. More than a year into a global pandemic that has sparked racist rhetoric and attacks against Asians in the United States, questions over what to do about it and what the community is asking for remain fraught and unsettled.

On Capitol Hill, Rep. Grace Meng, D-N.Y., and Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, have introduced a bill that would require the Justice Department to appoint an official to review all pandemic-related incidents that are reported to federal or local officials. But previous legislative attempts to bolster hate-crime tracking have been blocked by Republicans, who have said existing laws are adequate to punish crimes.

Speaking with a group of Illinois Democrats via Zoom on Friday, Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., joined her Congressional colleagues in calling for investigations into violence committed against Asian Americans.

"We can fight back against this rise in extremism," she said, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

In Atlanta, Asian business owners have expressed fear in recent days of another attack. Chef Richard Tang, who operates two restaurants in the area, told WSB-TV that he was disgusted over the abuse the Asian American community has suffered. Tang said he was concerned for the safety of his employees days after the attack.

"Obviously, I'm not happy about the situation and what's happened, but this is something that's been happening in America for a very, very, very long time. And it's got to be addressed," Tang said to the outlet. He added, "Times are changing, and the younger Asian community is just not putting up with it anymore."

As safety continues to be a concern, a New York-based group is handing out personal alarms to members of the city's Asian American and Asian immigrant communities amid heightened anxiety over hate crimes that have overwhelming targeted elderly residents.

Safe From Hate has already donated 3,000 handheld alarms, mostly to New York-area nonprofits that work with groups from the Asian diaspora. The tiny devices blast out a high-pitched noise to scare off attackers and alert bystanders, according to the group's GoFundMe page.

"Asian Americans are enraged that this is happening. We are Americans who belong here. This is our home. And we should not be scapegoats," Barbara Yau, a co-founder of Safe From Hate, told CNN in reference to the misplaced blame on people of Asian descent for the coronavirus pandemic. "We hope these alarms will give the most vulnerable a sense of security as they go out in public."

Stop From Hate was founded last summer as cities with large Asian populations like San Francisco and New York reported a spike in harassment and hate crimes. The group has an active fundraiser with a $20,000 goal it says will be used to distribute more devices.

- - -

The Washington Post’s Jonathan Krohn and Mark Shavin in Atlanta and Sarah Pulliam Bailey, Julie Tate, Jennifer Jenkins, Hannah Knowles, Jorge Ribas, Elyse Samuels, Mark Berman, Brittany Shammas, Teo Armus, Marisa Iati, Meryl Kornfield, Paulina Villegas and Lateshia Beachum in Washington contributed to this report.