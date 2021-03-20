Gather in and pause

Growing up, I imagined the cross-legged idle, gathered in navel-gazing parlors, luxuriating in self-interest. Their cushions were plush, with trays of snacks nearby. They sat, high on the drug of themselves, looking down at abdominal bulges the size of small tennis balls. Maybe they wore white caftans, and flower arrangements were strewn around. In times when the world needed to be whipped into shape, navel-gazing was like an international waste. It was an escape from the responsibilities of reality — sometimes a full break.

Meditation to him was weakness, indulgence, and a form of immobility. You might as well put existence on hold and tilt back in the BarcaLounger for 30 minutes of honest shut-eye; there was more benefit to it.

My blue-eyed, clear-eyed stepfather led a life of action. He headed the boards of most of the charitable agencies in town, and when he didn’t head them, rooms were still named after him. Few people could not borrow his ear. But there was one group he could not tolerate. He called them “the navel-gazers.”

But of course, escape is not possible. We leap from crisis to crisis, and the question is how to steady ourselves. My stepfather would have insisted it was only through action. But action without forethought is no better than impulse.

Advertisement

Through anxiety, through crisis, through trauma and grief, it has always been possible to pause and breathe. Sometimes, that’s all it is possible to do. There is no required gym equipment, weather condition, or entry code. The door is always open.

My good, good stepfather insisted that this was an easy out. He was right about many things, but wrong about that.

Actually, it’s hard to sit for long before the world storms through the door. Feelings spill out. Preoccupations rush in. Lists — those reliable signs of life — pop up. The dog needs a bath. All this must be contended with. But sitting is not inactivity. Instead, it is like a preparation for clearer action, a gathering of the self, when we may never have needed ingathering more.

Advertisement

I once asked an experienced meditator how she coped with rage and despair, feelings so many find impossible to manage. First, she said, you sit with them. Anyone not overwhelmed with rage and despair right now is not paying attention.

Yet, if we paused, how much might we ultimately accomplish. To pause, to pause, to gather in and pause.

Elissa Ely is a psychiatrist.