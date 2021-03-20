Health, education, and the T

We are critical of teachers unions when they refuse to go back to school — and when they block needed reforms such as high-quality math and English curriculums and options for parents in failing districts. Charter public schools , an expansion of the METCO program , and vocational-technical schools are all things we support. The data demonstrate that they work.

In a recent column ( “The pandemic exposed Charlie Baker’s Republican heart,” Opinion, March 16), Joan Vennochi described the Pioneer Institute as “a fierce critic of public sector unions and a champion of privatization.” A more accurate description would be that Pioneer champions competition — and with good reason, as the facts demonstrate.

And when, in 2015, the MBTA was unable to operate for six weeks because of snow, yes, we did push for a three-year exemption from the Commonwealth’s anti-competition law. Contracting out the operation of the T’s infamous “money room” has yielded savings of 70 percent and improved service. Privatizing warehousing and logistics operations has saved 40 percent and dramatically improved efficiency. It used to take on average 82 hours to deliver parts from the T’s central warehouse to a bus maintenance garage; now 99.8 percent of deliveries take 10 hours or less.

Pioneer has no preference as to who provides the service. We just demand good service. Most Massachusetts residents understand that competition is a good thing.

Jim Stergios

Executive director

Pioneer Institute

Boston





He’s happy with Baker’s handling of the pandemic

The criticism of Governor Baker throughout this pandemic has been endless. For those on the left, including Joan Vennochi, Baker’s vaccine rollout and his accelerating reopening of the state’s economy have been sluggish in the latter sense, and too hasty in the former. On the right, critics claim Baker has gone too far with business and travel restrictions.

The initial rollout of the COVID-19 vaccines was slower than expected from a state with the health care infrastructure of Massachusetts, but given the lack of competency at the federal level, an unprecedented logistical process was put in the hands of state leaders.

Today, the numbers do not lie. Massachusetts has accelerated its vaccine rollout and now administers upwards of 56,000 doses per day; it ranks third among US states in terms of supply used and eighth for the percentage of those given at least one shot. Despite this admirable progress and the governor’s announcement that the vaccines would be widely available to those 16 and over on April 19, more criticism flowed in.

Baker’s choice of opening this important phase of the vaccination process is correct. Many lose track of the overall goal of vaccinations. It is apparent that many are not following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance, and the United States is now in a race against COVID variants. The more we enable COVID to spread unchecked among the unvaccinated, regardless of age or occupation, the greater the likelihood of a vaccine-resistant variant developing and spreading.

The state has provided opportunities for those at greatest risk of COVID-19 complications to get vaccinated, and now we must get as many shots into arms as quickly as possible. Baker’s decision is an important step. Governors across the nation have been forced to make difficult and unprecedented decisions. I, for one, am happy that Baker is steering our ship.

Chase Schaub

Charlestown