After social media callout, NCAA women’s basketball players finally get a full weight room

Earlier this week, University of Oregon women’s basketball player Sedona Prince called out the NCAA on social media for providing the women’s NCAA Tournament teams in San Antonio, Texas, with just one weight rack for a workout facility, as opposed to a much larger, accessible facility for the men in Indianapolis.

On Saturday, after an apology from the NCAA, Prince posted another video on social media revealing the organization had provided a full, much larger workout area complete with more weight racks, cardio machines, and resistance bands.



