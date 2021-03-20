Colorado uses 3s to dismiss Georgetown

The Buffaloes used an early 3-point barrage to parlay their highest seeding ever at March Madness into a first-round win Saturday in the East Region in Indianapolis over one of the biggest names in the game. It was a 96-73 thumping of Georgetown, the program Ewing starred for in the 1980s and now coaches.

Chances are, you can fit Colorado’s entire NCAA Tournament history on the back of an old Patrick Ewing jersey. And now, Ewing is part of that history, too.

“We’re a dangerous team. A lot of teams can't run with us, because there are so many skill sets we have,” Walker said. “It’s really hard to beat us, I believe.”

Walker missed only one of his 10 shots on his way to a career-best 24 points, and D’Shawn Schwartz (18 points) made four of his five 3s in the first half to put Colorado into cruise control. McKinley Wright IV had 12 points and 13 assists. The Buffs made the round of 32 for only the third time since the brackets expanded to 64 teams in 1985.

Georgetown won four games in four days earlier this month to take the Big East Tournament title and make a surprise trip to the NCAAs. But the Hoyas finished 13-13 on the season, three weeks of which was interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, and they didn't look like even a .500 team at any point Saturday.

“We didn't bring our ‘A’ game,” Ewing said. “Both offensively and defensively, things we were doing great in the Big East Tournament we didn't do well today.”

East Region

Michigan 82, Texas Southern 66 — Juwan Howard got the win in his first NCAA Tournament game since taking over at Michigan, guiding Mike Smith and the top-seeded Wolverines over the sixth-seeded Tigers in West Lafayette, Ind.

Smith scored 18 points and Hunter Dickinson added 16 as Michigan rolled into the second round without Isaiah Livers, who is out with a foot injury. Eli Brooks and Brandon Johns Jr. had 11 points apiece.

Michigan never trailed in building a lead that reached 24 early in the second half.

Livers, a 6-foot-7-inch senior forward, is sidelined indefinitely with a right foot stress reaction injury, and he ambled down from his seat to timeout huddles while wearing a protective boot. He also wore a black T-shirt with the slogan #NotNCAAProperty, part of a social media effort to raise awareness about inequities in college sports.

Florida State 64, UNC-Greensboro 54 — RaiQuan Gray scored 17 points and the No. 4 seed Seminoles began what they hope will be another deep NCAA Tournament run under coach Leonard Hamilton, holding off the 13th-seeded Spartans in Indianapolis.

Florida State, which reached the Elite Eight and the Sweet 16 in the previous two tournaments, allowed the UNC-Greensboro to hang around deep into the second half thanks to an uneven offensive performance. The Seminoles will play Colorado in the second round on Monday.

The 72-year-old Hamilton, who was rewarded earlier this month with a four-year contract extension, worked the sidelines with a ruptured Achilles tendon that he suffered before the tournament began.

Florida State went 0 for 9 from 3-point range, winning a game without a made 3 for the first time since February 2018. The Seminoles still managed to shoot 52 percent overall.

Alabama 68, Iona 55 — The rest of Rick Pitino’s designer suits will stay on the hangers, thanks to a blitz of baskets by the second-seeded Crimson Tide who that pried open a tight game in Indianapolis to beat the 15th-seeded Gales.

Herb Jones led Alabama with 20 points, including a steal and layup that highlighted an 11-0 run and gave Alabama breathing room at 54-46 after the teams seesawed with the lead through much of the second half.

LSU 76, St. Bonaventure 61 — Freshman Cameron Thomas scored 27 points in another impressive performance and his LSU teammates provided the rebounding muscle, leading the eighth-seeded Tigers past the ninth-seeded Bonnies in Bloomington, Ind., and into the second round.

West Region

Kansas 93, Eastern Washington 84 — David McCormack gave third-seeded Jayhawks a spark when the big man returned from his COVID-19 quarantine in time to practice for its NCAA Tournament opener in Indianapolis. When the first round game against the 14-seeded Eagles began, McCormack gave the Jayhawks much more than a boost of energy. Put on the ropes early by Tanner Groves (career-high 35 points) and the Big Sky champs, McCormack responded by piling up 22 points and 9 rebounds in 25 minutes of work to help slow-starting Kansas rally from a 10-point second-half deficit and advance to the second round.

Creighton 63, UC Santa Barbara 62 — Christian Bishop made both ends of a one-and-one with 16 seconds left to give fifth-seeded Bluejays the lead, and they hung on to beat 12th-seeded Gauchos n the first round in Indianapolis. Bishop was fouled by Amadou Sow on the floor after grabbing an offensive rebound and went to the line with the UC Santa Barbara up, 62-61. The junior came into the game making 57 percent from the line, but dropped in both, barely touching the rim.

USC 72, Drake 56 — Evan Mobley had 17 points and 11 rebounds, and the No. 6 seed Trojans used smothering defense to oust the 11-seeded Bulldogs in Indianapolis. Mobley, a 7-foot freshman forward and AP second-team All-American expected to be a lottery pick if he declares for the draft, made 7 of 15 field goals and blocked three shots.

COVID-19 ousts VCU

Virginia Commonwealth University was pulled from the tournament because of COVID-19 protocols.

The NCAA said in a statement that the 10th-seeded Rams’ first-round West Region game against seventh-seed Oregon was declared a no-contest. The seventh-seeded Ducks will advance to the second round without playing.

The announcement came a little more than three hours before the teams were set to play in Indianapolis. The NCAA didn’t offer specific details, citing privacy concerns, and said that the decision came after consultation with the Marion County Public Health Department.

“The NCAA and the committee regret that VCU’s student-athletes and coaching staff will not be able to play in a tournament in which they earned the right to participate,” the statement read.

