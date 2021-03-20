Darius Banaitis scores his first touchdown to spark Medway’s victory over Millis

“I just used my speed to get around the edge,” Banaitis said. “It feels amazing. I loved it.”

Then again, the Medway football team had never played against Millis in the month of March. So it was only natural that the junior lineman’s strip sack and fumble recovery in the end zone in the second quarter for the Mustangs wound up the deciding score in a 21-0 win for Medway over their Thanksgiving rivals on Friday night, spoiling Bob Martellio’s head coaching debut for the Mohawks.

Banaitis forced the fumble as Millis faced third and 10 from its own 1-yard line, its lackluster field position made possible by a pooch punt off the foot of quarterback Sean Converse which Reece Curran kept out of the end zone and Matt Childs downed at the 1. Banaitis knocked the ball free from Mohawks quarterback Bryan Kane in the back of the end zone, coming back around to land on the loose ball for a 7-0 lead with 6:57 left in the first half.

Kane would later leave the game with what one school official described as a “precautionary head and neck injury” which required an ambulance transport after a delay of nearly 15 minutes. He was said to be alert as he left the field. Kane had injured himself on a run play deep inside Medway territory, a drive which ultimately stalled out at the 5-yard line after an incomplete pass five plays later.

“I’m proud of the way my team played,” said Martellio, a 1989 graduate of Millis. “We had a couple of opportunities and if we’d cashed in on those opportunities, it could’ve been a different story.”

Childs scored a pair of rushing touchdowns for the Mustangs, a 44-yard run in the third and a 32-yard burst in the fourth en route to 140 yards on the ground on 16 carries. The win gave Medway a 50-35-5 advantage over Millis all-time.