Desperate for a win, Celtics come out flat again in loss to Kings, and other observations

Then the Celtics took the floor at TD Garden against another sub-.500 team and had another mostly listless performance, as they were defeated by the Kings, 107-96. It is Boston’s fourth loss in its last five games, and it once again drops them below .500, at 20-21.

“Our window is definitely closing,” Smart said. “But if anybody can do it, this group of guys — myself included — we can.”

On Friday morning, Celtics guard Marcus Smart spoke passionately about the Celtics pulling together and snapping out of their season-long funk before it was too late. He has seen ruts like this before, he said, and he knows what it will take to snap out of it.

Advertisement

The Celtics trailed by as many as 14 points in the second half but shot 68.1 percent from the field in the third quarter to slice into Sacramento’s advantage, then took an 87-86 lead— their first since early in the first quarter — on a Grant Williams 3-pointer with 7:31 left.

Sacramento pushed back in front and had a sideline inbounds pass with just 1.2 second left on the shot clock when center Richaun Holmes caught a pass at the top of the key and banked in a 3-pointer that made it 95-91 with 3:31 left. The Celtics trailed by 2 when the Kings finished them off with an 8-0 run that was capped by a 3-point play by De’Aaron Fox.

Fox had 29 points and Holmes added 25 points and 11 rebounds. Jaylen Brown had 19 points to lead the Celtics.

Observations from the game:

▪ The Celtics trailed, 62-48, early in the fourth before clawing back behind a more aggressive defense and some hot 3-point shooting. Boston connected on 5-of-7 shots from beyond the arc in the third quarter after going just 5 for 14 in the first half. Back-to-back 3-pointers by rookie Payton Pritchard tied the score at 79 before Sacramento took a 2-point lead to the fourth.

Advertisement

▪ This felt like the kind of game that the Celtics would usually start with a powerful punch. They’d lost three of four, they were back home, Kemba Walker was playing, and the players said all the things a reeling team needs to say about fixing what is wrong. But then the game began and Boston had its now-familiar lack of energy and effort. There were careless passes on offense, and on defense the Kings feasted inside while facing little resistance. The Celtics did not have the look of a team that was getting ready to turn its season around.

▪ Aaron Nesmith’s season of odd opportunity took another turn. The rookie averaged more than 23 minutes over a six-game stretch in February, but had played a total of just nine minutes over the past seven games, and that one stretch came during a blowout win over Houston. But on Friday, with the Celtics having a mostly healthy roster, he was the first sub off the bench. He did not make an impact, though, registering 2 points, no rebounds and no assists during a stretch of 10 minutes, 19 seconds. Nesmith also received a brief third-quarter stint. Point guard Jeff Teague, who had played more recently, did not play.

▪ With Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge sitting in the front row at TD Garden, Sacramento’s Harrison Barnes reminded the Celtics what they could be getting if they are able to orchestrate a trade for the veteran forward using the $28.5 million trade exception before Thursday’s deadline. He had 8 points and 7 rebounds in the first half. But there have been no indications this week that the Kings are looking to part with Barnes, who has two years remaining on his contract. Sacramento entered the night 3½ games behind the Grizzlies, who currently hold the 10th and final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

Advertisement

▪ The emergence of Robert Williams has led some to suggest that center Tristan Thompson could be a useful trade piece prior to the deadline. But Boston’s play in its three games since Thompson was sidelined because of COVID-19 health and safety protocols provided one reason the team is unlikely to rush into any deal involving its starting center, who remains an Ainge favorite. On Friday, the Celtics could have used Thompson’s heft to battle Kings big man Holmes, who gave Boston fits inside.

▪ Late in the second quarter Walker appeared to convert a rare 4-point play when he was fouled before hoisting a 3-pointer from the top of the key. The Kings challenged the call, and it was technically ruled an unsuccessful challenge because a foul had been committed. But the review also showed that Walker had not begun his shooting motion, so the 3-pointer and ensuing free throw were wiped away, with Boston just regaining possession.

Advertisement

▪ With rumors of Indiana University’s courtship of Celtics coach Brad Stevens resurfacing on Friday, Stevens before the game offered a more emphatic statement about his position, reiterating he will not leave the Celtics to join the Hoosiers. He said he hopes Indiana finds a coach who can lead its program for the next 20 years.





Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.