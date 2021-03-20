Despite season-opening loss, Lawrence enjoys opportunity to be able to compete again

Lawrence had to sit out the Fall I and Winter seasons because of high COVID-19 cases in the city, making Friday’s return an emotional occurrence.

A natural competitor, the sophomore felt grateful to be back on the gridiron Friday night when the Lancers hosted Merrimack Valley foe Methuen in the school’s first athletic contest since the pandemic hit last March.

LAWRENCE — Andy Medina waited more than a year to compete again for Lawrence athletics, enduring many boring and sad nights at home over the course of the pandemic.

“It feels great to be back on the field,” said Medina, who also plays basketball for the Lancers. “It was pretty sad sitting there at home not being able to do anything. Coming out on the field tonight was a pretty great feeling.”

Medina had the standout play for Lawrence in a 39-8 defeat, hauling in a 75-yard touchdown pass from freshman quarterback Jayden Abreu late in the first half. It was both players’ first career varsity touchdown and Medina said he started screaming in his head once he caught the pass and saw no defenders nearby.

“It was crazy,” Medina said.

Lawrence coach Rhandy Audate said he is treating the Fall II season like spring ball since his youthful team wasn’t able to hold offseason workouts and isn’t allowed to enter the gym for indoor training.

The inexperience showed Friday when the Lancers dropped a touchdown pass in the end zone and Methuen responded with a 12-play, 74-yard drive to make it 14-0.

After Medina’s touchdown gave Lawrence life heading into halftime down 21-8, Methuen senior Anthony Romano (28 carries, 165 yards) rumbled in for his third touchdown of the game. The Lancers then lost 45 yards and threw an interception on its next two possessions.

“This is the first month we have together so I told the kids, win, lose, or draw we’re not going to overreact,” Audate said. “We’re going to evaluate, see where we can get better, and get the reps in. It’s definitely a challenge at this point of the year.”

Despite the outcome, Audate said morale has been high for his players as they try to get back into a routine.

Lawrence will play four more games this season, beginning with next Friday’s home clash against rival Lowell.

“We’re excited to be out here,” Audate said. “We love being out here.”