Free agent WR Kenny Golladay reaches agreement with Giants

Golladay played in only five games last season because of a hip injury. He visited with the Giants on Friday and stayed overnight while the talks continued Saturday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the agreement with the 27-year-old free agent has not been announced. The team posted a message on its Twitter account saying several reports say a deal has been reached.

The New York Giants, in search of a playmaking receiver, reached an agreement with former Detroit Lions star Kenny Golladay , a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Saturday.

A third-round draft choice in 2017, Golladay played his first four seasons with the Lions. He appeared in 47 games with 39 starts. He caught 183 passes for 3,068 yards and 21 touchdowns, including a league-high 11 scoring catches in 2019.

The Giants’ top three receivers last season combined for only seven touchdown catches. Darius Slayton had 50 catches for a team-high 751 yards and three touchdowns. Sterling Shepard had a team-high 66 catches for 656 yards and three touchdowns. Tight end Evan Engram had 66 catches for 654 yards and one touchdown.

Golladay had 20 catches for 338 yards and two TDs last season. The previous two seasons in Detroit, he had more than 1,000 yards receiving in each campaign and 16 touchdown catches overall.

S Neal, Cowboys agree on $5 million deal

The Cowboys and free agent safety Keanu Neal agreed on a $5 million, one-year deal that will reunite the former Atlanta player with new Dallas defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, two people with knowledge of the deal told The AP.

Neal spent his first five seasons with the Falcons after getting drafted in the first round in 2016 when Quinn was coach. Quinn was fired last season and joined the Cowboys this offseason.

Dolphins release T Wilson

Tackle Isaiah Wilson, a first-round bust for the Tennessee Titans, lasted less than two weeks with the Miami Dolphins. Miami released Wilson after he was late for his physical and team meetings, and failed to show for workouts he had scheduled, a person familiar with the Dolphins’ decision said . . .The Chicago Bears signed veteran cornerback Desmond Trufant to a one-year contract to replace former All-Pro Kyle Fuller. Trufant played his first seven seasons in Atlanta after being drafted out of Washington with the No. 22 overall pick in 2013 . . . The Los Angeles Chargers agreed on a one-year deal with Oday Aboushi, their third offensive line signing since free agency started. Aboushi spent the past two seasons with Detroit, where he made 10 starts . . . New York Jets safety Marcus Maye signed his $10.6 million franchise tag tender from the team, leaving both sides until July 15 to negotiate a long-term deal.

